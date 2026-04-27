Fabpad Surpasses 12-Month Projections in 90 Days, Delivers 300% Growth Following Seed Round

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 27: Fabpad, India's fast-growing menstrual hygiene brand, has achieved its 12-month post-seed projections within just three months of closing its funding round in December 2025. The company also reported a 300% year-on-year growth for FY 2025-26. Achieves rapid scale within a quarter of funding--while keeping most capital undeployed--highlighting strong demand, repeat usage, and a scalable multi-channel model.

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Fabpad has reached this milestone within the first quarter post funding, with a significant portion of the raised capital still undeployed, pointing to strong underlying demand and disciplined execution.

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The company is now planning to raise its Pre-Series A round to support its next phase of growth, with a focus on expanding access and scaling operations across markets.

Fabpad's product portfolio--including reusable period panties, cloth pads, biodegradable disposables, and intimate hygiene solutions---is designed to serve both individual consumers and larger-scale use cases.

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Fabpad operates as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand in India, where it has built strong user engagement through product performance and repeat usage. Alongside this, the company has scaled across multiple demand channels and markets, enabling it to grow rapidly without relying on a single growth engine.

The company's growth has been driven by a combination of:

* Strong repeat behaviour and customer retention

* Consistent product performance across use cases

* Expansion across geographies

Commenting on the milestone, Dipesh Dhelia, CEO, Fabpad, said, "What stands out to us is not just the speed of growth, but how efficiently it has come together. We've been able to hit our projected numbers early while still keeping most of our capital undeployed. That's a strong signal that we have built a strong scalable model."

Commenting on product adoption, Shripriya Khaitan Dhelia, Co-Founder, Fabpad, said, "Our focus has always been on solving for real, everyday use. This isn't a one-time purchase decision--it's something customers evaluate every single month. That's where trust gets built. If the product performs consistently, it earns credibility over time, and that's what ultimately drives repeat usage and growth."

About Fabpad

Fabpad is a personal hygiene brand founded by Shripriya Dhelia, focused on building high-performance, affordable, and sustainable hygiene solutions for modern consumers. The company has developed a diversified business model, combining its direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence in India with institutional partnerships, export markets, and B2B distribution channels, enabling it to scale across both individual and large-scale use cases.

Fabpad's product portfolio spans reusable period panties, cloth pads, biodegradable disposables, and intimate hygiene products, designed to deliver consistent performance while addressing cost efficiency and environmental impact. Built with a strong focus on product quality, repeat usage, and real-world functionality, the brand has gained traction across multiple markets and customer segments.

Fabpad is building a capital-efficient hygiene platform designed to scale across markets, channels, and use cases--without compromising on performance or accessibility.

Website: https://fabpad.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966131/Shripriya_Dipesh_Fabpad.jpg

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