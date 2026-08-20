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Home / Business / Fabtech's Wholly Owned Subsidiary Secures AED 9.92 Million Turnkey Flavour Manufacturing Project in UAE

Fabtech's Wholly Owned Subsidiary Secures AED 9.92 Million Turnkey Flavour Manufacturing Project in UAE

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ANI
Updated At : 12:48 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Fabtech Technologies Limited (FTL), through its 100% subsidiary FTS Cleanrooms Systems LLC, UAE, has secured an AED 9.92 million (approximately ₹24.6 crore) turnkey project for Aroma King, a flavour manufacturing company in the UAE. The project is scheduled for fast-track completion within six months.

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FTS Cleanrooms Systems LLC will deliver the facility's critical internal infrastructure, encompassing modular controlled environments, cold rooms, specialised flooring, high- and low-side HVAC systems, and internal electrical works under an integrated, single-source execution model.

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Flavour manufacturing requires precise control of temperature, humidity, hygiene and production environments to ensure consistency and product quality. The project leverages Fabtech Group's engineering expertise in controlled environments and mission-critical infrastructure to create a modern, efficient and future-ready manufacturing facility.

The win also demonstrates the strategic role of FTS Cleanrooms Systems LLC as Fabtech's regional execution platform, expanding the Group's capabilities into high-specification food, flavour and ingredient manufacturing while strengthening its presence in the UAE.

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This project advances Fabtech's broader vision of becoming a global critical infrastructure platform--extending its expertise in precision environments, HVAC, utilities, and integrated engineering into industries where manufacturing conditions are mission-critical.

Fabtech Technologies Limited -- Engineering Critical Infrastructure for the Industries of Tomorrow.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For further information, please contact Corporate Communication Advisor

AKMIL Strategic Advisors Private Limited Mr. Milind Apte - Director, milind@akmiladvisors.com

+91 98209 41925

www.akmiladvisors.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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