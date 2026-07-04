FACE 2 FACE - Conversations That Matter, a New Platform for Meaningful Dialogue and Real-World Insights

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Hosted by King K Porwal, the premium long-form conversation platform aims to bring audiences closer to the stories, experiences, and perspectives shaping contemporary society

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At a time when audiences are increasingly seeking authenticity, depth, and meaningful engagement, FACE 2 FACE - Conversations That Matter has officially launched as a premium long-form conversation platform dedicated to insightful dialogue, transformative storytelling, and knowledge-driven conversations.

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Designed as a space where ideas, experiences, and perspectives take precedence over headlines and soundbites, FACE 2 FACE seeks to create conversations that inform, inspire, and encourage reflection. The platform brings together entrepreneurs, founders, investors, athletes, artists, creators, innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders to share the journeys, decisions, challenges, and defining moments that have shaped their lives and careers.

Unlike conventional interview formats, FACE 2 FACE focuses on depth rather than brevity. Each conversation is intended to explore the human side of achievement, offering audiences access to the lessons, philosophies, setbacks, aspirations, and experiences that often remain hidden behind public success.

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The platform is hosted by King K Porwal, entrepreneur and actor, whose conversational approach is centered on curiosity, authenticity, and meaningful engagement. Through FACE 2 FACE, he seeks to create an environment where guests can move beyond prepared narratives and engage in open, thoughtful discussions around leadership, resilience, innovation, ambition, culture, and personal growth.

Speaking about the vision behind the platform, the creators of FACE 2 FACE shared that the objective is to build a knowledge-sharing ecosystem where audiences can gain valuable perspectives directly from individuals shaping industries, communities, and contemporary culture. The platform is rooted in the belief that meaningful conversations possess the power to educate, inspire, challenge assumptions, and create lasting impact.

The launch of FACE 2 FACE also reflects the continued expansion of the intellectual-property portfolio of Face Media Networks, a diversified organization operating across media production, publishing, public relations, talent management, intellectual-property development, and global cultural exchange initiatives. Through its various ventures, the company has consistently focused on creating content-driven platforms, audience engagement experiences, and properties that connect influential voices with wider communities.

Powered by FACE Magazine, an international luxury lifestyle publication with readers and viewers spanning more than 55 countries, FACE 2 FACE builds upon an editorial legacy dedicated to celebrating excellence across Fashion, Art, Culture, and Entertainment. Over the years, the publication has featured globally recognized personalities, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, innovators, and cultural icons while cultivating an audience that values insight, influence, and meaningful storytelling.

Future episodes of FACE 2 FACE will feature a diverse roster of guests from the worlds of entrepreneurship, business, investment, sports, entertainment, arts, culture, innovation, and public life. The platform aims to create a growing archive of conversations that remain relevant long after the news cycle has moved on.

As long-form content continues to gain prominence among global audiences, FACE 2 FACE enters the landscape with a clear mission: to elevate the quality of public conversation, celebrate authentic human journeys, and create a platform where stories are explored with depth, honesty, and purpose.

More than a talk show, FACE 2 FACE aspires to become a destination for meaningful dialogue--one conversation at a time.

About FACE 2 FACE

FACE 2 FACE - Conversations That Matter is a premium long-form conversation platform hosted by King K Porwal and powered by FACE Magazine. The platform features in-depth conversations with entrepreneurs, creators, investors, athletes, artists, innovators, and leaders from diverse sectors, focusing on the experiences, ideas, and perspectives that shape contemporary society.

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