Facebook COO Sandberg quits

San Francisco, June 2

Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 executive at Facebook owner Meta, who helped turn its business from startup to digital advertising empire while also taking blame for some of its biggest missteps, is stepping down.

Sandberg has served as chief operating officer (COO) at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public.

She has led Facebook advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse. — AP