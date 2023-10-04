Factory output growth at 5-month low in Sept

New Delhi, October 3
Manufacturing activities in India fell to a five-month low in September as new orders rose at a softer pace, which tempered production growth, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 57.5 in September, down from 58.6 in August — the lowest in five months.
The September PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 27th straight month. On the inflation front, supply-chain conditions were broadly stable, which helped drag down the rate of input price inflation to its weakest in over three years, the survey said.
