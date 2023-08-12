Factory output growth dips to 3-month low of 3.7% in June

New Delhi, August 11
India’s industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7% in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday.
The factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 12.6% in June 2022 on account of a lower base effect.
During the first quarter (April-June) of 2023-24, the IIP growth works out to be 4.5%, down from 12.9% in the corresponding period a year ago.
Poor show by manufacturing
- The manufacturing sector’s output grew 3.1% in June 2023 against a 12.9% a year ago
- Power generation rose 4.2% in June 2023 compared to 16.4% a year ago
- Mining output rose by 7.6% against 7.8% in the year-ago period
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...