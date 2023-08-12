Factory output growth dips to 3-month low of 3.7% in June

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

India’s industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7% in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday.

The factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 12.6% in June 2022 on account of a lower base effect.

During the first quarter (April-June) of 2023-24, the IIP growth works out to be 4.5%, down from 12.9% in the corresponding period a year ago.

Poor show by manufacturing