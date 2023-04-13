Factory output growth rises marginally to 5.6% in Feb

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

India’s industrial production growth rose marginally to 5.6% in February from 5.5% in January 2023, mainly due to good performance of the power, mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), infrastructure/construction goods posted a growth of 7.9% compared to an 8.6% expansion in the same period a year ago.

“The manufacturing sector’s growth indicates robust demand. For the first 11 months in 2022-23, IIP growth was 5.5%, showing the underlying strength in the economy,” said analyst Dheer Shah.

Manufacturing grows by 5.3%