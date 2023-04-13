Factory output growth rises marginally to 5.6% in Feb

New Delhi, April 12
India’s industrial production growth rose marginally to 5.6% in February from 5.5% in January 2023, mainly due to good performance of the power, mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.
As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), infrastructure/construction goods posted a growth of 7.9% compared to an 8.6% expansion in the same period a year ago.
“The manufacturing sector’s growth indicates robust demand. For the first 11 months in 2022-23, IIP growth was 5.5%, showing the underlying strength in the economy,” said analyst Dheer Shah.
Manufacturing grows by 5.3%
- The manufacturing sector’s output grew 5.3% in February 2023 from 0.2% a year ago
- Mining output growth remained flat at 4.6% during the month under review compared to the year-ago period
- Power generation surged 8.2% in February 2023 against 4.5%
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...