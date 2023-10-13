Factory output growth rises to 14-month high of 10.3% in Aug

PTI

New Delhi, October 12

India’s industrial production growth rose to a 14-month high of 10.3% in August, mainly due to good show by the manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to the official data released on Thursday.

The factory output growth measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had contracted by 0.7% in August 2022.

Good show by manufacturing The previous high was recorded at 12.6% growth in June 2022. The IIP growth for July has been revised to 6% from 5.7% provisional estimates released last month

The manufacturing sector’s output grew 9.3% in August 2023 against a contraction of 0.5% a year ago

During April-August 2023-24, the IIP growth works out to be 6.1%, down from 7.7% in the corresponding period a year ago.

“The growth rates over the corresponding period of the previous year are to be interpreted, considering the unusual circumstances on account of the Covid pandemic since March 2020,” an official statement said.

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector’s output grew 9.3% in August 2023 against a contraction of 0.5% a year ago.

Power generation rose 15.3% in August 2023 compared to 1.4% in the year-ago period. Mining output rose by 12.3% during the month under review against a 3.9% contraction a year ago.

As per use-based classification, the capital goods segment grew 12.6% in August this year compared to 4.3%. Consumer durables output during the month declined by 5.7% against a contraction of 4.4% in the year-ago period.

Consumer non-durable goods output increased by 9% compared to a contraction of 9% a year earlier. Infrastructure/construction goods posted a growth of 14.9% against a 3% expansion a year ago.

The data also showed that the output of primary goods logged 12.4% growth in the month against 1.7% in the year-ago period.

The intermediate goods output in August rose 6.5% from 1.3% growth during the corresponding month last year.