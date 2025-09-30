DT
Home / Business / Factory output witnesses 4% growth in Aug, lower than July

Factory output witnesses 4% growth in Aug, lower than July

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:28 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
The industrial production in August recorded a growth of 4 per cent, down from 4.3 per cent in July, due to slow growth in manufacturing sector, according to the Index of Industrial Production released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday.

The growth rates of the three sectors — mining, manufacturing and electricity — for August were 6 per cent, 3.8 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.

The data indicated that manufacturing output slowed to 3.8 per cent in August from 6 per cent in July, while electricity generation reached a five-month peak of 4.1 per cent, and mining output rebounded to 6 per cent after four months of decline.

