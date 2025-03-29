Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Hosts Infinity 2K25, a Celebration of Talent and Creativity

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29: The highly anticipated Infinity 2K25, an inter-collegiate techno-cultural fest, organised by faculty of Engineering and Technology, JAIN (Deemed-to-be) University concluded with an electrifying display of student talent and innovation. Held on the 27th and 28th of March 2025 at JAIN Global Campus, Kanakpura the event served as an exceptional junction where diverse cultures merged seamlessly with groundbreaking technological advancements.

Organized entirely by students, Infinity 2K25 featured high-energy an electrifying performance by DJ Rihya, the sonic sorcerer of Mumbai, who kept the dance floor alive with her beats. Additionally, Staccato Live, a Chennai-based band, captivated the audience with their mesmerizing musical act, adding a new dimension to the event's entertainment lineup.

The fest was a powerhouse of creativity and intellect, hosting various cultural and technical competitions, including dance, drama, hackathons, coding challenges, and robotics contests, providing students with an exciting platform to exhibit their skills and passion.

Adding to the grandeur were movie promotions and celebrity judges, who elevated the excitement while sharing their experiences with aspiring students. Industry experts also engaged with participants through mentorship sessions and interactive discussions, bridging the gap between education and real-world innovation.

More than just an event, Infinity 2K25 was a vibrant celebration of creativity, collaboration, and experiential learning, leaving participants with lasting memories and invaluable experiences. As the festival wrapped up its latest edition, it reinforced its legacy of inspiring students to push boundaries and dream beyond limits.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Faculty of Engineering & Technology (JU-FET), has built a strong reputation over the years as one of Bengaluru's leading engineering institutes. Offering undergraduate (B.Tech), postgraduate (M.Tech), and specialized programs, JU-FET is dedicated to providing students with a high-quality academic experience. With a combination of strong teaching and research facilities, along with a forward-thinking approach, the institution equips students with the knowledge and skills required to transition seamlessly into the industry.

JU-FET believes that education extends beyond classrooms. The institute offers well-maintained infrastructure, technology-enabled learning spaces, and diverse co-curricular opportunities. A vibrant campus, along with continuous engagement between students and mentors, creates an environment that supports both academic and personal growth.

