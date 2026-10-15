Fairfax plans to bring Go Digit insurance, IIFL Capital stakes under IDBI Bank: Jefferies report 

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings plans to bring its stakes in Go Digit's insurance businesses and IIFL Capital under IDBI Bank following its acquisition of the lender, a move that could expand the bank's presence beyond traditional banking, according to Fairfax's announcement highlighted in a Jefferies equity research report released on Thursday.

The proposed consolidation of Fairfax's financial services businesses is part of its broader plans for IDBI Bank, following the Union Cabinet's approval on Wednesday for its acquisition of a 60.72 per cent stake in the lender for Rs 52,878 crore.

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Highlighting Fairfax's plans following the acquisition, the report stated, "Fairfax proposes to contribute all of FFHL's interests in Go Digit Life Insurance and Go Digit General Insurance (collectively, 'Digit') and all of FIH's interest in IIFL Capital Services Limited ('IIFL Capital') to IDBI Bank."

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According to Jefferies, Fairfax's group interests in the Go Digit insurance businesses stand at approximately 57 per cent, while its holding in IIFL Capital is around 27 per cent.

The proposed restructuring would bring banking, insurance and capital-market services under IDBI Bank, potentially allowing the lender to offer a wider range of financial products to customers and businesses.

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The report, citing Fairfax's announcement, stated, "Combining IDBI Bank, Digit, and IIFL Capital would create an entity that is well-positioned to participate in the continued growth and success of Indian markets."

However, the proposed transfer of stakes will require approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), making regulatory clearance a key next step before Fairfax can implement its plans.

The Jefferies report also highlighted uncertainty over Fairfax's existing investments in other Indian financial institutions.

Fairfax currently holds around 40 per cent in CSB Bank and 14 per cent in IIFL Finance. However, the report noted that Fairfax's latest announcement did not mention how these investments would be handled following the IDBI Bank acquisition.

This leaves questions over the future ownership structure of Fairfax's Indian banking businesses, particularly its holding in CSB Bank.

Meanwhile, Fairfax also plans changes to IDBI Bank's leadership while maintaining continuity in the lender's management.

According to the report, Rakesh Sharma is expected to continue as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, while Fairfax proposes to appoint N S Kannan as Chairman and bring C V R Rajendran into the leadership team, subject to regulatory approvals where applicable.

On financing the acquisition, the report stated that Fairfax expects the purchase consideration to be met through a combination of available cash, existing credit sources and potential asset sales.

The proposed contribution of Digit and IIFL Capital stakes to IDBI Bank would be undertaken at their respective market prices, according to the report.

The transaction is expected to reshape Fairfax's financial services operations in India, although the final ownership structure and integration of its businesses will depend on regulatory approvals and further decisions by the group. (ANI)

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