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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: The inaugural Longevity Summit India 2026 unfolded over two immersive days at Fairmont Mumbai, bringing together 1,000+ delegates from India and across the global longevity ecosystem for a convergence of science, healthcare, wellness, technology and conscious living. Presented by Le Florence India in partnership with Fairmont Mumbai, with AIWO as the Title Sponsor, Maharashtra Tourism as the State Partner, and DecodeAge as the Wellness Partner, the summit brought together international experts, leading doctors, scientists, biohackers, wellness practitioners, founders, investors and thought leaders through global panels, expert talks, fireside conversations, experiential zones, longevity trails and interactive practices. Far beyond a conventional conference, the experience transformed Fairmont Mumbai into an immersive landscape of longevity, from underwater meditation, Watsu, ice plunges, yoga and sound experiences to explorations of biological age, metabolic health, brain performance, emotional resilience, and human connection. Even the culinary experience was designed around wellbeing, with colour-coded Yellow, Green and White food zones, each focused on supporting different functions of the body, from digestion and metabolic health to heart health.

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At its core, the summit explored a question increasingly shaping the future of healthcare: how do we not simply live longer, but extend healthspan, preserve vitality and improve the quality of the years we live? The programme brought together preventive healthcare, geroscience, human optimisation, performance engineering of the body, bio-optimisation and functional enhancement, examining the interconnected systems that influence how we age, perform and experience life.

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The summit's philosophy was reflected in its Five Bodies Framework: Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Flow, offering a more holistic, systems-based lens on longevity. Rather than viewing health through isolated biomarkers or individual interventions, the framework examined how multiple physiological and psychological systems interact to influence resilience, vitality, and long-term healthspan.

The conversation around longevity also extended into how people live and age, with senior living emerging as an important part of the wider ecosystem. The summit saw the launch of Shremoha, a premium senior independent living platform formed in July 2026 through a strategic partnership between Shrem Group and Emoha, part of Age Care Labs. Unveiled through the thought leadership panel "The New Luxury of Longevity: How Senior Living is Becoming the World's Most Powerful Platform for Healthy Ageing," Shremoha brings together geriatric-grade personalised care, preventive health, wellness, and hospitality-led living to support greater independence, purpose and dignity among India's seniors.

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Nitan Chhatwal, MD, Shrem Group and Co-founder of Shremoha, said,

"Senior living is no longer the destination after ageing; it is a platform for longevity. With Shremoha, we are bringing hospitality, wellness and geriatric care together to create communities built around independence, purpose and possibility."

Saumyajit Roy, Co-founder & CEO, Emoha Elder Care and Co-founder of Shremoha, said,

"The future of senior living is not about care alone, but about creating places where people can live with purpose, independence and meaningful connections. Shremoha brings our experience in elder care together with hospitality and community design to build exactly that."

The idea of longevity extending beyond healthcare into the environments in which people live, recover and experience wellbeing was also central to Fairmont Mumbai's role in the summit. By bringing health, hospitality, food, recovery, and experiential wellness together under one roof, the property became part of a larger conversation around how wellness-led hospitality is evolving.

Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Fairmont Mumbai, said,

"What made the summit meaningful was bringing science, healthcare, wellness and hospitality together in one space. Guests could experience these ideas first-hand, making the conversation around longevity tangible."

For Le Florence India, the summit represented an opportunity to bring India's longstanding relationship with wellbeing into dialogue with the rapidly evolving global fields of longevity science, bio-optimisation, and preventive health.

Vikramjeet Sharma, Managing Director, Le Florence India, said,

"India has always had a deep relationship with wellbeing, and longevity is giving us a new language to understand it through science and technology. We wanted to create a platform where India could engage with and contribute to this global conversation."

Across the two days, the programme explored regenerative medicine, stem cells, peptides, microbiome health, biological age, sleep, and heart health, consciousness, and other vital markers of human performance. Emerging frontiers including flow states, cardiac coherence, and the intersection of AI, physics, and medicine further expanded the conversation around the future of vitality science.

The summit also marked an important step in connecting India to the global longevity ecosystem, with 40+ global speakers, clinicians and wellness experts, including Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan, Siim Land, Dr. Chris Kacher and Dr. Gino Yu, creating an exchange between international expertise and India's emerging community of healthcare, wellness, technology and conscious-living leaders.

One of the summit's most intriguing highlights was its water-based longevity experiences, including Guided Underwater Meditation with Dr. Arpit Bansal, an early-morning experience at Fairmont Mumbai's swimming pool where participants used weights and oxygen masks to enter a deeply immersive state beneath the water. Watsu with Svitlana Vishenska brought therapeutic bodywork into the experience, while Blue Mind practices, breathwork, and ice baths further explored the relationship between water, recovery, nervous-system regulation, and mental wellbeing.

Dr. Arpit Bansal, Scientific Chair, Longevity Summit India 2026, said,

"Longevity cannot be reduced to one number, test or intervention. It is about understanding how our physical health, brain, gut, emotions and sense of purpose work together to shape wellbeing."

Bringing this philosophy beyond the stage, the summit gave delegates the opportunity to experience longevity through emerging technologies, therapies and practices, with 10+ experience zones exploring areas such as Gut Health, Genomic Health, AI-Powered Health, Peptides and Longevity, Frequency Technologies and Biohack Gadgets, alongside advanced recovery and wellness interventions. Curated experiences by players like Meotech allowed delegates to engage directly with these innovations, while BluXone, Fairmont Spa and Longevity showcased Hyperbaric Oxygen, Molecular Hydrogen, Intermittent Hypoxic Training, and Intermittent Vacuum Therapy, bringing personalised recovery protocols into the hospitality environment. Carna AI's AI Body Scan offered a technology-led approach to health assessment, translating complex body data into a more accessible and personalised view of individual health.

The experience zones also explored emerging frontiers of longevity. The Wellness Co. showcased Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Normatec Compression Therapy, and Body Composition Analysis, while H2 House of Health's Hydrogen Therapy introduced hydrogen-based wellness into the conversation. HPO Tech showcased a range of technology-led therapies, further reflecting the growing intersection of health, technology and personalised wellbeing.

For C. Sivasankaran, Founder, AIWO, the emergence of this ecosystem represents an important moment for India as consumers become increasingly interested in understanding and actively managing their health.

C. Sivasankaran, Founder, AIWO, said,

"India is at an important point in its relationship with longevity, with a growing appetite for better health and an opportunity to build an ecosystem around it. Bringing the right people, ideas and technologies together is where that ecosystem begins."

With AIWO as Title Sponsor, the summit underscored the growing role of technology in the evolution of preventive healthcare, personalised health assessment, and human performance. The convergence of diagnostics, data, AI, and emerging wellness technologies is opening new possibilities around how individuals understand their bodies, identify risks earlier and make more informed decisions around long-term health.

Yet, alongside technology and science, the summit consistently returned to a simpler question: what does it actually mean to live well?

That question was reflected in the summit's culinary programming. Food was positioned not simply as an indulgence or a nutritional input, but as one of the most accessible forms of everyday health intervention. At Fairmont Mumbai, the Yellow, Green and White food zones translated the science of nutrition into an accessible experience, with each zone focused on different functions of the body, from digestion and metabolic health to cardiovascular wellbeing.

Chef Ranveer Brar, Culinary Ambassador for Longevity, said,

"Longevity isn't simply about adding years to life; it's about staying capable, curious and connected through those years. Food is one of the most powerful choices we make every day, and India's traditional food wisdom has much to contribute to this conversation."

Ultimately, Longevity Summit India 2026 marked a defining step in bringing geroscience, preventive healthcare, bio-optimisation, and human performance into India's evolving longevity landscape. By connecting global scientific advances with India's deep-rooted understanding of wellbeing, the summit placed human vitality and biological resilience at the centre of the conversation around the future of health.

The summit was supported by a network of partners that reflected the breadth of the longevity ecosystem, including AIWO as Title Sponsor; DecodeAge, The Wellness Co. and BrainTap as Wellness Sponsors; Global Spa as Lifestyle Partner; and Evavo as Knowledge Partner.

About Longevity Summit India 2026

Longevity Summit India 2026 is the first intellectual property of its kind in India, initiated by Fairmont Mumbai and Le Florence India, and dedicated to knowledge-building around longevity, preventive healthcare, human optimisation and the future of wellbeing. The summit brings together global experts, healthcare pioneers, scientists, wellness innovators and conscious-living communities to explore how humanity can move from simply extending lifespan to improving healthspan and quality of life. The summit is anchored in the Five Bodies Framework: Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Flow.

About Fairmont Mumbai

Fairmont Mumbai opened its doors in April 2025 as Mumbai's Grand Entrance -- a dazzling destination where grandeur and extraordinary theatre meet the timeless elegance of the 1920s. Located near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the hotel offers 446 luxurious rooms and suites, one of the city's largest event spaces, and seamless connectivity for global travellers, corporate guests and leisure seekers alike.

Designed to make special happen, the hotel blends legacy and innovation through exceptional dining, pioneering wellness and thoughtful hospitality. At its heart is BluXone at Fairmont Spa and Longevity, India's first longevity-focused wellness space in a luxury hotel, redefining modern self-care through personalised healing, rejuvenation and purposeful living.

Fairmont Mumbai

About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand's unrivalled portfolio of over 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations - renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Tokyo, Fairmont Golden Prague, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities--iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. fairmont.com | all.com | group.accor.com

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts | ALL - Accor Live Limitless | Accor Group

About Le Florence India

Led by Mr. Vikramjeet Sharma, the visionary founder of Le Florence India, built the brand from the ground up with an unwavering commitment to excellence shaped by years of learning, experimentation, and an obsessive attention to detail. Known for his vibrant personality, Vikramjeet brings a deeply personal touch to every client interaction, building meaningful relationships rooted in trust. His leadership style is defined by his faith in his team, empowering them with creative freedom to innovate and deliver exceptional, detail-driven experiences.

Driven by a vision to create meaningful impact beyond celebrations, the summit represents a natural evolution bringing together science, wellness, and human connection through a world class longevity.

About Shremoha

Shremoha is India's premium longevity living platform, developed through a strategic partnership between Shrem Group and Emoha, part of Age Care Labs. Designed for India's evolving senior population, Shremoha brings together thoughtfully designed residences, geriatric-grade personalised care, hospitality-led living and vibrant community experiences within an integrated longevity ecosystem.

Built on an independence-first philosophy, its communities enable seniors to live actively and on their own terms, with access to professional support as their needs evolve. Guided by its philosophy of Live Magnificently, Shremoha brings together exceptional hospitality and geriatric-grade care to create communities where growing older means living richer, freer and with greater confidence.

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