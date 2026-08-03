Fairmont Mumbai to Host The Longevity Summit India 2026, Presented by Le Florence India | 15-16 August 2026

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: India is about to get its most ambitious longevity gathering yet. On 15-16 August 2026, Fairmont Mumbai will play host to the Longevity Summit India 2026, presented by Le Florence India in partnership with Fairmont Mumbai, sponsored by AIWO as title sponsor, Global Spa as lifestyle partner and Evavo as knowledge partner, with Decode Age, The Wellness Co. and BrainTap on board as wellness sponsors, a two-day convergence of the world's leading longevity experts, healthcare pioneers, wellness innovators, investors and industry leaders, all under one roof.

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This is more than a traditional conference; it brings together leading voices from science, healthcare, wellness, technology and luxury hospitality. From the latest developments in longevity and preventive healthcare to immersive wellness experiences and new innovations, the summit creates a space for people from across the world to come together, share ideas and explore what the future of human health could look like.

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The world is moving past the old idea of simply living longer. The new frontier is living better with more energy, sharper focus, deeper purpose, and real vitality. Longevity Summit India 2026 has been built from the ground up around that shift, designed to make the science of longevity practical, aspirational, and personal, bringing global conversations to Indian shores while sparking real collaboration across healthcare, hospitality, wellness, and innovation.

Anchoring the entire summit is the Five Bodies Framework, a multidimensional roadmap to longevity that forms the architecture behind the summit. The framework explores five dimensions of human potential: Earth Body, Water Body, Air Body, Fire Body and Flow Body. Every session, speaker and experience zone at the summit is mapped to one of these five dimensions.

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The Earth Body focuses on the physical foundation of longevity, including nutrition, movement, recovery and cellular health. While the Water Body explores emotional intelligence, emotional longevity and the relationship between the mind and body. The Air Body explores mental mastery through conversations on neuroplasticity, cognitive performance, digital wellbeing, breathwork, the gut-brain connection, and emerging neuroscience. The Fire Body examines purpose as a cornerstone of longevity, covering diagnostics, heart-brain coherence, and purpose-driven living. Finally, The Flow Body looks to the future of human potential, exploring flow states, consciousness, AI, quantum biology, and the science of coherence.

The two-day programme will also feature immersive experiences including underwater meditation, Watsu therapy, breathwork circles, ice bath experiences, Cymatica sound healing, Blue Mind experiences and pool deck wellness sessions. Dedicated experience zones will let attendees explore the cutting edge of biohacking and regenerative wellness firsthand: The Wellness & Longevity Lounge, NAD+ Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy, Hydrolux Hydration Bar, Photobiomodulation for Gut and Brain, Genomic Health Zone, Smile Therapy Corner and Fairmont's Blue Zone Experiences.

The summit is expected to welcome 500+ curated delegates, including founders, investors, and industry leaders; doctors, scientists, and longevity experts; luxury hospitality and wellness brands; HNIs and UHNIs from India and overseas; media, publications, influencers, and thought leaders; as well as wellness enthusiasts, biohackers, and conscious-living communities from across the globe.

Headlining the line-up are some of the most internationally acclaimed experts including Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan, a pioneer in regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies; Siim Land, bestselling author and one of the world's leading biohackers; Dr. Chris Kacher, longevity scientist and AI researcher; and Dr. Gino Yu, internationally recognised expert in consciousness and human development, alongside more than 40 global speakers, clinicians, and wellness experts. The platform will also feature 20+ influencers and thought leaders, 50+ sponsors and partners, with a projected digital reach of over 1,00,000 platforms.

Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Fairmont Mumbai, added, "We are very happy to be hosting the Longevity Summit India at Fairmont Mumbai. What makes this summit special is that it brings together so many different perspectives on wellbeing, from science and healthcare to wellness and hospitality. We look forward to welcoming everyone and creating an experience that goes beyond a conventional conference."

Mr. Vikramjeet Sharma, Managing Director, Le Florence India, said, "For us, Longevity Summit India is about bringing the conversation on longevity closer to people. It is not just about living longer, but about understanding how we can live healthier, more purposeful and more fulfilling lives. We wanted to create a space where science, wellness and real experiences come together, and where people can take away ideas they can actually apply to their own lives."

Mr. C. Sivasankaran, Founder, Aircel Mentor, AIWO Health "Longevity is not a trend we are chasing, it is a subject we have lived with for years now, both personally and as something we believe India is ready to engage with more seriously. AIWO Health's involvement in this summit felt like a natural extension of that belief. What draws us to this space is the same instinct that drew us to build Aircel all those years ago, the sense that we are standing at the edge of something the country has not fully explored yet. We hope this summit gives people in India a real, grounded starting point for thinking about how they want to live, not just how long."

Dr. Arpit Bansal, Scientific Chair, Longevity Summit India 2026, also commented, "When we talk about longevity, we often focus on one aspect of health at a time. But the reality is that our physical health, gut, brain, emotions and purpose are all connected. The idea behind this summit is to bring these conversations together and help people understand longevity in a more complete and practical way."

With Le Florence India's two decades of expertise curating world-class luxury experiences, and Fairmont Mumbai's reputation for delivering elevated hospitality with wellness-led experiences, Longevity Summit India 2026 promises something India has never seen before: a first-of-its-kind stage where science, wellness, luxury, and community collide.

Event Details Venue: Fairmont Mumbai, Mumbai

Date: 15-16 August 2026

Time: 9:00 AM onwards

Booking Link: https://thelongevitysummitindia.com/services.php

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