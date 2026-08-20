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Home / Business / Fake note incidence reduced sharply after demonetisation, all security documents now made in India: SPMCIL CMD

Fake note incidence reduced sharply after demonetisation, all security documents now made in India: SPMCIL CMD

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ANI
Updated At : 03:08 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The incidence of fake currency notes has reduced sharply after demonetisation, while India has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of security documents, with no such documents being imported from abroad, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Ranjan Singh said on Thursday.

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"We are now fully sufficient. We are not importing any security document for that matter from outside. We are doing all in India," Singh said.

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Speaking on the sidelines of SPMCIL's 21st prize distribution ceremony, where employees from its nine units were recognised for excellence in productivity, sustainability and cost-cutting, Singh said the corporation is responsible for identifying counterfeit currency and certifying whether a note is fake.

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"Fake note issue, we are the unit. We identify and we give the certification whether it is a fake note or not," he said.

Singh said SPMCIL has been encountering fewer fake notes in the period after demonetisation.

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"But it is very difficult nowadays after demonetisation; we are encountering fewer fake note as before. We have encountered fewer, I can say," he said.

While Singh said he did not have exact figures on the decline, he cited information from SPMCIL's Nashik centre indicating a substantial reduction in counterfeit currency.

"As per our Nashik Centre, I was told that it has reduced very drastically," he said.

Singh said SPMCIL currently has nine production units and is planning to establish another banknote paper production unit in Narmadapur.

Highlighting the corporation's printing capabilities, Singh said SPMCIL has renovated its banknote printing facilities and now has among the best note-printing facilities in the country.

"We have renovated all our printing capacity, note printing capacity. We have the best of the best note printing places in our country," he said.

He also underlined the corporation's focus on greater domestic production of banknote paper under the Make in India initiative.

"We are fully dependent on banknote paper. And we watch for Make in India in the future," Singh said.

Singh said the government was backing SPMCIL in policy decisions and credited the support for the corporation's financial performance.

"The government is supporting us at every step in the policy decision and they are supporting us. And with the support of government we are earning a good profit," he said.

"We are one of the few successful examples of corporatisation," Singh added.

In a video message, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary highlighted SPMCIL's role in India's financial and national development. He said the corporation supports the circulation of banknotes and production of coins, souvenir coins, security documents, e-passports and stamp papers.

Chaudhary described SPMCIL as an important pillar of the country's financial and administrative structure and expressed confidence that the corporation would usher in a new era of innovation and excellence.

Anu P Mathai, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, also highlighted SPMCIL's contribution to strengthening the country's economic system at its 21st Annual Award Ceremony.

Mathai said the ceremony honours workers and officials who have demonstrated hard work, honesty and innovation. She highlighted SPMCIL's nine production units, comprising four mints, two currency presses, two security presses and one paper mill, which produce coins, banknotes, passports, securities and security documents. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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