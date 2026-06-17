Fall in global crude prices may not translate into instant fuel price cuts in India: NIPFP economist

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Any decline in global crude oil prices after easing tensions in the Middle East may not immediately lead to lower fuel prices in India, according to SK Md Azharuddin, Economist at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

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Speaking to ANI Azharuddin said, "If international crude oil prices decrease, I am not sure whether the government will immediately reduce fuel prices because OMCs are already under pressure. Lower crude prices would give OMCs some breathing space. In the medium term, the government may decide to reduce prices as well, but it is a difficult choice whether to pass on the benefits immediately or allow OMCs some relief."

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His comments come after Iran and the United States agreed on an interim peace deal following nearly four months of conflict that disrupted global political and economic stability.

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At the time of filing this report Brent Crude was trading at USD 78.44 per barrel with a stronger rupee at 94.42 per dollar.

Azharuddin said a reduction in geopolitical tensions in the region would be positive for India, which depends heavily on crude oil imports.

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"A peace deal in the region will definitely benefit India. India is a major importer of crude oil, and lower-priced crude imports would help the economy. It could also help strengthen the rupee in the near future," he said.

He added that lower commodity prices could also benefit other sectors, as India imports fertilisers and chemicals used in agriculture and industry.

"India imports fertilisers and other chemicals as well. Since agriculture remains an important part of the economy, lower costs and smoother supplies of these inputs would be beneficial," he noted.

On India's economic outlook, Azharuddin said the country has strong long-term growth drivers despite global uncertainties.

"India has huge potential to grow. The country's demographic dividend is a major strength because of its young population. The Centre-state relationship is also important for growth, and India is increasingly focusing on research and development," he said.

He added that government efforts to promote investment, manufacturing and economic development could further support growth in the coming years.

On weather-related risks, Azharuddin said the monsoon remains a key factor for the economy, especially for rural employment, incomes and agricultural production.

"A large section of employment in rural India is linked to agriculture. If there is a poor monsoon and agricultural production is affected, it will have implications for the agricultural sector and the rural economy," he said.

He also expressed confidence in ongoing efforts to strengthen public finances.

"India is already trying to fiscally consolidate itself, and states are also making efforts while reporting the challenges they face. The Centre is focusing significantly on fiscal consolidation, and we hope these efforts will help achieve the desired objectives," he said. (ANI)

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