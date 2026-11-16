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Home / Business / Family Day Fiesta Held at GD Goenka Public School Lucknow

Family Day Fiesta Held at GD Goenka Public School Lucknow

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ANI
Updated At : 01:07 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16: GD Goenka Public School Lucknow organised a special ‘Family Day’ celebration on 14 November 2026, bringing together the joy of Children’s Day and the warmth of Grandparents’ Day. The event aimed to celebrate childhood, strengthen inter-generational bonds and foster a closer relationship between the school and families.

The school premises was transformed into a vibrant fete with a variety of exciting attractions and activities for children, parents and grandparents. The major highlight of the celebration was the ‘Grandparents’ Ramp Walk’, which provided grandparents with a special opportunity to participate and enjoy the occasion alongside their grandchildren. The event featured a variety of stalls offering food, clothes and exciting games, creating a lively carnival-like atmosphere. A specially designed ‘selfie point’ provided families with an opportunity to capture beautiful memories of the day. Several exciting attractions added to the festive spirit, including a bouncy, giant wheel, camel rides and tattoo art. Children and their families enthusiastically participated in the activities and enjoyed the fun-filled experiences.

A special assembly was also conducted by the teachers for the students, where they have put up vibrant performances to enthrall the children on their big day.

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The presence of the Chairman of the school Mr Sarvesh Goel, Director Mrs Lalita Goel and Officiating Principal Ms Sonia Mathai, added more grace to this special occasion. Mr Goel also presented the awards to the grandparents and children for their enthusiastic participation and exemplary show. The amalgamation of Children’s Day and Grandparents’ Day made the celebration even more meaningful. It provided a wonderful platform for grandparents to become an active part of the school community and enjoy quality time with their grandchildren.

The primary objective of the event was to strengthen the school-home partnership by encouraging parents and grandparents to experience the school’s environment, interact with teachers and become more familiar with its activities and initiatives.

Overall, Family Day was envisioned as a celebration of love, laughter and togetherness. It brought families closer to the school, strengthened bonds across generations and created cherished memories for children, parents and grandparents alike.

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Team GDGPS

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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