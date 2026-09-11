HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality has become the top real estate asset class for family office capital in Asia-Pacific, highlighting the sector's growing appeal to private investors. IHIF Asia supports this increasingly important investor segment with dedicated content and networking opportunities for family offices and family office-owned property groups.

According to Knight Frank's Wealth Report 2025, 44% of 150 family offices surveyed said they plan to increase their exposure to real estate over the next 18 months. "Family office capital represents an increasingly formidable investor base, with the ability to write cheques across a range of asset classes and geographies, both debt and equity," says Cody Bradshaw, Group CEO, Hotels at L+R.

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The session "Inside Family Office Capital: Decision Frameworks and Deal Strategy" will dive into how family offices evaluate deals, deploy capital and shape pricing across the region. It will be presented by Richard Zen, Founder & Managing Partner, Trivium Asset Management and moderated by Candice Wu, Co-Founder, Tigris Family Office.

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Plus, a networking session on 17 Sep, the second day of the event, will unite attending family offices and family office-owned property leaders in a lounge setting. Attendees will have the chance to exchange perspectives on hospitality investment and connect with peers.

"There is a growing influence of family office capital in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry," said IB Saravanan, Vice President, Questex Asia. "IHIF Asia is creating an exclusive platform for these investors to connect, share insights and explore opportunities across the region." Hospitality Investor's latest report, The Family Office Report 2026 – APAC, showcases why and where family office capital is headed next. Access the exclusive report here.

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The Industry Gathers in Hong Kong to Explore What's Next for Asia Hospitality IHIF Asia will take place 16-18 September 2026 at Regent, Hong Kong, bringing together more than 500 investors, owners, operators, developers and hospitality brands to explore the region's next phase of growth.

Register to attend IHIF Asia here.

For media registration, contact Meryl Franzman at mfranzman@questex.com.

About Questex Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact Meryl Franzman IHIF Asia mfranzman@questex.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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