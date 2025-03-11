DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Famous Educator Shobhit Nirwan's 'Unbarbaad' Becomes Instant Bestseller, Securing #1 Spot Within One Minute of Launch

Famous Educator Shobhit Nirwan's 'Unbarbaad' Becomes Instant Bestseller, Securing #1 Spot Within One Minute of Launch

New Delhi [India], March 11: Renowned educator and youth mentor Shobhit Nirwan has launched his latest book, 'Unbarbaad', offering a practical and inspiring guide for students navigating the pressures of academic life. Within just one minute of its release on the evening of March 10th, 'Unbarbaad' soared to the #1 position on the bestseller list, reflecting the widespread anticipation and excitement surrounding the book.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: Renowned educator and youth mentor Shobhit Nirwan has launched his latest book, "Unbarbaad", offering a practical and inspiring guide for students navigating the pressures of academic life. Within just one minute of its release on the evening of March 10th, "Unbarbaad" soared to the #1 position on the bestseller list, reflecting the widespread anticipation and excitement surrounding the book.

In "Unbarbaad", Shobhit Nirwan draws from his personal experiences as a student in Kota, where he faced the rigorous demands of competitive exam preparation. Through relatable stories and actionable insights, he provides students with the tools to manage distractions, stay motivated, and achieve academic success. Each chapter delivers practical strategies on effective studying, time management, and maintaining a positive mindset.

Advertisement

More than just a study guide, "Unbarbaad" empowers young readers to transform challenges into opportunities for personal and academic growth. Shobhit's straightforward and supportive writing style makes complex concepts easy to grasp and apply in everyday life. The book is an essential resource for students who feel overwhelmed and seek to excel in their studies while building self-confidence.

Speaking about the book, Shobhit Nirwan said, "I wrote 'Unbarbaad' to provide students with the guidance I wish I had during my own academic journey. My goal is to help every student realize their potential and navigate their educational challenges with confidence and clarity."

Advertisement

"Unbarbaad" is now available for purchase online.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper