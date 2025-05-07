Famous writer Chetan Bhagat Launches World of Basalt Reinforcement by Mahesh Kumar Jogani

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Renowned author and IIT alumnus Chetan Bhagat added his voice to the sustainability movement by launching the book World of Basalt Reinforcement by Shri Mahesh Kumar Jogani at a celebrity-filled event in Mumbai. The event brought together the worlds of literature, engineering, and environmental consciousness under one roof, marking a significant moment in the evolving conversation around sustainability and industrial development.

Lauding the book, Bhagat emphasized its importance in today's rapidly urbanizing world. "As an engineer, I see this work as not just timely but necessary. Sustainable materials are not a luxury--they are the need of the hour," he said. He commended Jugani's deep expertise and dedication to practical innovation in the reinforcement sector, particularly in crack control and structural durability.

Advertisement

A Book That Bridges Sustainability and Technology

World of Basalt Reinforcement introduces readers to basalt fiber--an advanced material derived from volcanic rock. Celebrated for its strength, corrosion resistance, and minimal environmental impact, basalt fiber is emerging as a serious alternative to traditional reinforcement materials like steel and glass fibers.

Advertisement

The book focuses on the synergy between nature and technology. It provides a detailed look at the formation and properties of basalt, followed by real-world applications ranging from Aerospace to automobiles. With its clear explanations and real-life insights, the book serves as both an entry point for students and introduction guide for engineers and innovators.

The Author: A Career in Sustainable Innovation

Shri Mahesh Kumar Jogani brings over 20 years of experience to this work. A research engineer by profession and a techno-entrepreneur by passion, Jogani holds multiple patents and has led innovations across composites, industrial reinforcement, and material science. His work consistently emphasizes durability, efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

Jogani is best known for his hands-on approach and commitment to real-world solutions. His focus on crack control in concrete and reinforcement technologies has positioned him as a key voice in the advancement of sustainable construction methods. His belief in the transformative power of basalt fiber is evident throughout the book.

"My aim," Jogani says, "is to make engineers think differently. Innovation doesn't have to come at the cost of nature. With basalt, we can have both performance and environmental care and responsibility." He added "With basalt, we can have both performance and sustainability"

As infrastructure demands rise globally and the climate crisis escalates, World of Basalt Reinforcement arrives at a critical juncture. It's not just a technical manual--it's a call to action for a new generation of builders, designers, and policymakers. The book resonates beyond construction. It reflects a broader shift in mindset--where innovation and sustainability are no longer seen as separate goals but as partners in progress.

Chetan Bhagat summed it up best: "This isn't just a book for engineers--it's a message for anyone who believes in a smarter, greener future."

For more information on this subject, please visit www.joganireinforcement.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)