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New Delhi [India], July 28: In an exciting new chapter for India's creative community, Faridabad-based photographer Amaaira Singh is changing how we look at captured moments by introducing a beautiful new medium: "Glitter Art Photography." This unique art form blends the storytelling power of professional photography with hand-crafted, light-catching textures, adding a physical touch of magic to a frozen moment in time.

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The innovative concept made its sparkling debut in July 2026 at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. The inaugural masterpiece, a custom, hand-textured dimensional glitter artwork, was unveiled and presented to billionaire industrialist Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group. The artwork immediately connected on an emotional level with the business tycoon, who remarked, "Wow, I am gonna preserve it; this is one of the best gifts I have ever received."

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While traditional photography excels at capturing an exact slice of reality, Amaaira's vision brings a vibrant, tactile dimension to the print. Trained at the world-renowned Raghu Rai Center for Photography under the direct mentorship of industry icons Nitin Rai and Nitin Chaudhary, her approach is deeply rooted in the fundamentals of classical imaging.

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Unlike standard mixed-media where elements are simply added to a finished picture, this process is an authentic photographic journey from the very beginning.

"Every piece begins through the camera lens," says Amaaira Singh. "When I am setting up a shoot, I am already planning how the studio lighting, shadows, and camera angles will interact with the physical canvas. By hand-layering custom metallic glitters directly onto my original photographic prints, the image shifts and shimmers as light moves across the room. It turns a flat digital print into a living piece of art."

The presentation marks a major new direction for portrait photography, bridging the gap between digital imaging and physical craftsmanship.

"Bringing Glitter Art Photography to India is about changing how we preserve our most cherished memories," Amaaira explains. "Seeing someone like Mr. Rizwan Sajan recognize the heart, soul, and craftsmanship behind this work is the ultimate validation. It proves that there is a deep appreciation for photographic art that steps outside the boundaries of a computer screen and touches the senses."

By bridging the gap between a camera click and physical craftsmanship, this new medium offers art lovers and photography enthusiasts a beautiful way to experience visual storytelling.

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