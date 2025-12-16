Farm-Fresh Goes Electric: Sbzee Launches EV Carts in Delhi NCR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 16: Sbzee by JVFPL has announced its entry into the Delhi NCR region, starting with Noida, to bring mandi-fresh fruits and vegetables at homes. The company is launching Ev-powered carts across residential societies, offering daily access to fresh produce sourced directly from Mandi at affordable price.

EV Carts as Sbzee's First On-Ground Initiative

The Ev-Carts mark Sbzee's first on-ground initiative in the region and are designed to make the brand's freshness-first promise visible and accessible. Each cart carries a curated selection of vegetables and fruits collected directly from the Mandi during active morning supply hours. Produce is graded for quality, loaded, and brought to residential clusters where customers can purchase items at mandi-linked prices.

Sbzee's Ev-Carts will operate across societies in Noida every day, giving residents the experience of buying fresh produce right outside their homes.

[Morning - 7am to 11am, and Evening - 5pm to 10pm]

A Two-Step Rollout: EV Carts First, App Ordering Next

The initiative combines the reliability of traditional marketplaces with the efficiency of modern logistics. The residents can select, and purchase their vegetables just as they would in a Mandi without passing, crowding, or price uncertainty.

Once the Ev-Carts complete the initial rollout across Noida, residents will also be able to place orders directly through the Sbzee app, which will serve as an extension of the same freshness and mandi-price model. The app-based service will be launched exclusively for Noida users in the first phase, enabling customers to order till 11 PM and receive deliveries between 5 AM to 8 AM the next morning.

This two-step rollout, Ev-Carts first, app next is part of Sbzee's effort to build genuine consumer trust before scaling digital operations. The brand believes freshness cannot be promised through advertising alone; it must be experienced. The Ev-Carts initiative helps residents see, touch, and taste the difference before moving to the digital platform for daily orders.

Direct Mandi Sourcing With Transparent Pricing

Sbzee's direct sourcing from Mandi ensures that the produce retains its natural flavour, colour, and nutritional quality. By eliminating middle layers and long storage, the brand can maintain freshness while keeping prices aligned with the real Mandi rate of the day. Every item on the cart and app reflects real-time Mandi pricing, offering complete transparency to consumers.

The use of electric carts also supports Sbzee's sustainability goals. The EV fleet reduces emissions, minimises noise, and allows for flexible movement between local neighbourhoods, all while preserving the produce's freshness by minimising transit time.

Sbzee's entry into Noida is expected to redefine how households purchase fruits and vegetables. Instead of relying on uncertain local vendors or quick-commerce apps that prioritise speed over quality, families will have access to a trusted, daily source of authentic Mandi produce at honest prices.

Expanding Across Delhi NCR With a Freshness-First Vision

As Sbzee strengthens its presence across Noida, the company plans to expand the Ev-Carts network to other parts of Delhi NCR and gradually make its app available across the wider region.

For Sbzee, this step is more than an expansion, It is the start of a local connection. The brand's goal remains simple and consistent: to make freshness reliable, pricing transparent, and daily produce accessible to every home.

