Farm Peace Limited IPO opens on September 1, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 01: Farm Peace Limited, an integrated contract farming company specialising in processed-grade potato varieties supplied to processing companies for the manufacture of French fries, chips and other potato-based products, has filed its Prospectus with BSE SME ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

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Issue Details The issue is a 100% fixed price offer of up to 54,24,000 Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each, at a price of ₹59 per Equity Share, aggregating to ₹3,200.16 Lakhs.

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• Issue opens: Tuesday, September 1, 2026 • Issue closes: Thursday, September 3, 2026 • Application lot size: 4,000 Equity Shares, and in multiples of 2,000 Equity Shares thereafter • Market Maker reservation: 2,72,000 Equity Shares, aggregating to ₹160.48 Lakhs Proceeds from the issue are proposed to be used to fund the Company's incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. The listing is also expected to enhance the Company's visibility and brand recognition among existing and potential customers.

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Socradamus Capital Private Limited is the Lead Manager to the Issue, Shreni Shares Limited is the Market maker to the issue and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

About Farm Peace Limited Incorporated in October 2021 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Farm Peace Limited is an integrated contract farming company specialising in processed-grade potato varieties, including Santana, Frysona, Innovator, Lady Rosetta and Chipsona.

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The Company operates a 100% buy-back model: it supplies participating farmers with certified seed varieties, agronomic support and end-to-end technical assistance across the crop cycle, and in turn guarantees procurement of their entire produce at pre-agreed prices and quality parameters.

Operating under the "Farm Peace" brand, the Company works with farmers across the Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mehsana and Banaskantha districts of Gujarat. These operations are supported by the proprietary Farm Peace mobile application, launched in September 2023, which enables transparency, traceability and efficiency across the crop cycle.

Production growth: For Fiscal 2026, the Company produced 61,680 metric tonnes of potatoes across over 5,660 acres under cultivation, up from 55,000 metric tonnes across 5,100 acres in Fiscal 2025 and 32,500 metric tonnes across 3,200 acres in Fiscal 2024.

The Company is led by four promoters — Sandipkumar Narsinhbhai Patel, Sudhir Haribhai Patel, Girishbhai Faljibhai Patel and Kulin Kiran Patel — who bring together deep, hands-on experience in potato cultivation and contract farming operations across Gujarat.

The Company's pre-IPO round was backed by Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Founder of Meru Cabs and an active investor in the Indian equity markets. Speaking on the investment, Mr. Gupta said, "The potato contract farming industry in India remains highly fragmented, and we see a clear shift towards a more organised, technology-led model. This listing will help Farm Peace strengthen that transition while scaling its farmer network." Financial performance: For the period ended 31st March 2025, the Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹7,924.22 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹925.99 Lakhs and PAT of ₹666.15 Lakhs. For the period ended 31st March 2026, the Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹9,082.77 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,248.20 Lakhs and PAT of ₹752.87 Lakhs, reflecting YoY growth of 14.6% in revenue and 34.8% in EBITDA.

Industry Outlook As cited in the Company's Prospectus, the Indian contract farming market grew from USD 5.4 billion in FY2021 to an estimated USD 7.0 billion in FY2025E, a CAGR of 6.7%, and is projected to reach USD 9.7 billion by FY2030F, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between FY2025 and FY2030F. This growth is attributed to rising urbanisation, increasing disposable incomes, and the expanding presence of modern retail outlets and quick-service restaurants, all of which continue to drive demand for processed potato products.

Other factors cited as supporting growth in the potato contract farming industry include rising demand for processed potato products, supportive government policy frameworks, greater availability of financial assistance, technological advancements in farm management systems, stronger quality assurance and traceability, infrastructure development, and improved market access and information.

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