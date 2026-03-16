Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems Receives Water Transversality Global Award 2026 for Excellence in Rainwater Harvesting and Groundwater Management

Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, India – Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems, a Chikkamagaluru-based company known for its work in sustainable water solutions, has been awarded the Water Transversality Global Award 2026 in the category of Rainwater Harvesting and Groundwater Management. The national-level recognition acknowledges the organisation’s significant role in advancing rooftop rainwater harvesting systems and promoting sustainable groundwater recharge practices across residential, commercial, and institutional sectors. The award was presented by Shri Om Birla, Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, during the 2nd Water Transversality Global Awards & Conclave, recently held at the India International Centre, New Delhi. The event was attended by eminent dignitaries including Dr. Satya Tripathi, Secretary General of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, and Dr. Arvind Kumar, President of the India Water Foundation (IWF). The honour was received by Varun Rinaldo Baptist, Director, Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems.

Advertisement

Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems has been actively addressing India’s growing water scarcity challenges by developing practical and scalable rainwater harvesting technologies. The company focuses on designing and implementing systems that effectively capture rooftop rainwater, enable groundwater recharge, and support long-term water conservation. As the innovators behind one of India’s leading rooftop rainwater harvesting filters, the organisation has helped communities, institutions, and industries adopt sustainable water practices while strengthening resilience against water stress.

Advertisement

The Water Transversality Global Awards, organised by the India Water Foundation, recognise organisations and individuals who adopt integrated and cross-sector approaches to water management, connecting water with areas such as energy, environment, health, climate resilience, and ESG principles. In this year’s edition, 49 awardees were recognised for their contributions towards sustainable water management and global water security.

Advertisement

Speaking about the recognition, Varun Rinaldo Baptist said, “This award reflects our team’s commitment to developing innovative rainwater harvesting and groundwater management solutions. We will continue working towards scalable technologies that help address water scarcity and support a sustainable future.” Farmland Rainwater Harvesting Systems has established a strong presence across India and is gradually expanding its global reach. The company specialises in the design, supply, and installation of turnkey rainwater harvesting systems and customised water conservation solutions. Supported by a wide dealer network across India and exports to more than 20 countries, the organisation delivers scalable solutions for rooftop rainwater capture, groundwater recharge, and long-term water sustainability for residential, commercial, institutional, and agricultural sectors.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)