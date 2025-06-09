FarmlandBazaar.com Named Emerging PropTech Leader 2025, Surpasses 50,000 Acres of Farmland Listings

SMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 9: FarmlandBazaar.com, India's first AI-powered farmland marketplace, has been recognized as an Emerging PropTech Startup of 2025. The accolade comes as the platform achieves a significant milestone--crossing 50,000 acres of verified farmland listings across India, solidifying its leadership in the sustainable land investment space.

Launched just two years ago, Farmland Bazaar was developed to address the challenges buyers face when navigating traditional real estate platforms that fail to cater to farmland-specific needs. With AI-driven discovery tools, transparent listings, and a user-friendly interface, the platform has redefined how agricultural properties are bought and sold in India.

"We saw a major gap in how farmland was being represented online--lost in the clutter of generic listings, without relevance or transparency," said Pawan Gupta, Founder of Farmland Bazaar. "By building India's first dedicated farmland PropTech platform, we've created a smarter way for buyers to connect directly with sellers--leveraging AI to simplify and personalize the entire experience. This recognition validates our mission and energizes our vision to make farmland investments more accessible, transparent, and future-ready."

At its core, Farmland Bazaar delivers tech-enabled convenience for both investors and developers. Buyers can access AI-personalized suggestions based on location, preferences, and property features. With advanced filters and intelligent search, navigating tens of thousands of acres becomes a seamless, intuitive experience--even for first-time users.

For developers and project promoters, Farmland Bazaar provides a robust dashboard to list, manage, and promote farmland projects. From tracking site visits and property views to managing inquiries and chat interactions, the platform offers a single-window system to streamline sales efforts and strengthen buyer engagement.

Going beyond listings, Farmland Bazaar also empowers its community with knowledge. The platform features detailed guides on legal regulations, cultivation practices, and ownership norms, alongside insights into sustainable farming and investment trends. Its content-first approach aims to equip buyers with clarity at every stage of their purchase journey.

Bridging Innovation with Purpose

As interest in farmland grows amidst rising pollution and shrinking green spaces, Farmland Bazaar is uniquely positioned to serve a new generation of eco-conscious investors. Valued at $1.7 billion in 2024 and growing at 10% annually, India's farmland sector is seeing increased traction from urban residents seeking clean air, open spaces, and long-term asset value.

Farmland Bazaar's vision is to list 10 million acres of farmland, farmhouses, and sustainable properties by the end of this year--strengthening its position as India's most comprehensive digital farmland marketplace. Backed by AI, data science, and an ecosystem of verified developers, the company is paving the way for a more informed and transparent farmland economy.

About Farmland Bazaar

Founded in Bangalore, Farmland Bazaar is India's first dedicated online platform for buying and selling farmland and farmhouses. Since its inception, it has onboarded 1,500+ projects, partnered with leading farmland developers, and empowered thousands of buyers with verified property options. Known for its AI-powered search, regulatory content, and user-focused design, Farmland Bazaar has emerged as a pioneering force in the PropTech landscape.

Explore Verified Farmland Across India at: www.farmlandbazaar.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)