FarmSanta by NutriSource Opens a New Chapter in Agriculture Through Digital Technology

SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 16: With the aim of making digital technology more accessible, effective and affordable for agriculture and rural livelihoods, FarmSanta by NutriSource was officially launched at a grand event held at Novotel, Kolkata. Built around the vision of “Digital Empowerment of Agriculture & Rural Livelihoods,” FarmSanta aims to create a comprehensive digital ecosystem supporting farmers throughout their farming journey, from soil to market.

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Positioning itself as Eastern India’s First Digital Agritech Platform, FarmSanta seeks to bring modern agricultural information, technology, advisory services and market-related solutions closer to farmers through a single, collaborative platform.

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The launch event was attended by prominent political, administrative, cultural and agricultural personalities, including Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education, Government of India, and actress Rituparna Sengupta, FarmSanta’s brand ambassador.

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar Highlights Agriculture’s Importance

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Dr. Sukanta Majumdar attended the event as the Guest of Honour. His support for the FarmSanta initiative and its vision of integrating technology, agriculture and rural development was highlighted during the programme.

Speaking about agriculture’s significance, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said, “Agriculture is the backbone of India. Without agriculture, there is no culture.”

Highlighting the deep connection between agriculture, the Indian economy, society and culture, he emphasised its critical role in the country’s overall development. He also highlighted the potential of technology-driven initiatives such as FarmSanta to bring modern knowledge, information and services closer to farmers.

By enabling access to relevant agricultural resources, digital platforms can help farmers make informed decisions, address cultivation-related challenges and adopt modern farming practices. Such initiatives can also contribute to empowering farmers and strengthening rural livelihoods.

An Integrated Digital Solution for Farmers: From Advisory to Market

FarmSanta is envisioned not merely as an information-based application but as a collaborative digital platform designed to support farmers throughout their entire agricultural journey.

The platform aims to integrate five key stages of farming: Advisory, Diagnosis, Solution, Delivery and Market. From understanding soil conditions and selecting suitable crops to identifying crop diseases, accessing agricultural solutions and obtaining necessary inputs, FarmSanta aims to simplify the farming process through digital technology.

The platform also seeks to connect farmers with potential market opportunities, helping bridge the gap between agricultural production and market access.

Agriculture Minister Shri Dudh Kumar Mondal highlighted the importance of technology-driven agricultural services such as FarmSanta in helping farmers access information related to cultivation. This includes guidance on suitable and potentially profitable crops for different seasons, protecting crops from pests and diseases, and identifying appropriate agricultural practices and solutions.

By bringing such information closer to farmers, FarmSanta aims to support informed decision-making and encourage the adoption of modern agricultural practices.

Upload an Image of an Affected Crop and Receive Guidance

One of FarmSanta’s key features is its proposed technology-enabled crop diagnosis facility. According to Murari M. Rakshit, founder associated with the FarmSanta initiative, farmers will be able to upload photographs of crops affected by pests or diseases through the FarmSanta application.

Using modern technology, the platform will attempt to identify the nature of the problem and provide possible solutions based on guidance from experienced agricultural experts.

This approach aims to help farmers access timely guidance when challenges arise in their fields, enabling them to take informed steps towards protecting their crops and addressing potential agricultural losses.

FarmSanta Can Become a New Avenue for Farmers’ Aspirations: Rituparna Sengupta

FarmSanta brand ambassador and actress Rituparna Sengupta highlighted the platform’s potential to address the aspirations of farmers and people associated with agriculture.

She said, “Just as Santa Claus is associated with fulfilling wishes, FarmSanta has the potential to help fulfil many aspirations of farmers and people associated with agriculture.”

She also highlighted that FarmSanta would be available as a free-to-download application for farmers, providing access to information and guidance on a range of agricultural challenges.

From understanding the agricultural inputs required for particular crops to addressing pest and disease attacks and exploring potential avenues for selling agricultural produce, FarmSanta aims to provide relevant information and support through digital technology.

Building a Collaborative Agricultural Ecosystem

A key aspect of FarmSanta is its focus on collaboration. The platform aims to bring together farmers, farmer-grade partners, service providers, regulatory bodies, government agencies, and other stakeholders involved in the agricultural ecosystem.

Rather than operating as an isolated service, FarmSanta seeks to create a connected digital environment where farmers can access expertise, services, solutions and market opportunities, while service providers and other stakeholders contribute to strengthening the agricultural value chain.

This collaborative approach aims to establish stronger connections between agricultural information, advisory services, diagnosis, solutions, service delivery and market linkages.

From Soil to Market: Supporting the Complete Farming Journey

The core vision of FarmSanta by NutriSource is to bring the farmer’s complete journey into an integrated digital ecosystem. From soil preparation and agricultural advisory to diagnosis, solutions, service delivery and market connectivity, the platform aims to support farmers at every stage.

By making digital technology more accessible, providing relevant information and services, and building a collaborative network connecting farmers, experts, government bodies, service providers and markets, FarmSanta aims to open a new digital chapter in Indian agriculture.

Through its focus on digital empowerment, agricultural innovation and rural livelihoods, FarmSanta seeks to create opportunities for a more connected, informed and technology-enabled farming community.

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