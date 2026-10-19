DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Fashion Designer Sana Aziz Khan and M. Kabeer Khan Launch Renez in Istanbul, Sana Honoured at Top Model of the Universe

Fashion Designer Sana Aziz Khan and M. Kabeer Khan Launch Renez in Istanbul, Sana Honoured at Top Model of the Universe

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:56 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sana Aziz Khan has launched her fragrance and skincare brand Renez in Istanbul, where she was also honoured at Top Model of the Universe on September 18, 2026. The fashion designer received the award from event organiser Ali Durgut at the successful event, which brought together models from 55 countries.

Models from the United States and several European nations were among those who attended the event at the Hilton Hotel in Istanbul. Sana was invited to join the jury panel. Her brother and Renez co-founder M Kabeer Khan was also present for the launch and renez campaign shoot.

Advertisement

Renez was an official sponsor of the event and received applause during its launch. The brand also dıd photoshoots with international models on the private cruise on the Bosphorus as part of its activities in Istanbul.

Advertisement

Sana also wants to bring more attention to Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, a city known for its traditional perfume making. The region has a long history of working with fragrance materials such as rose and shamama. She believes Kannauj's contribution to the perfume industry deserves greater recognition in international markets.

“As I have roots from India, Uttar Pradesh, I want my state to be recognized for its contribution to the world level,” Sana said.

Advertisement

Through Renez, Sana hopes to introduce more people around the world to Kannauj's fragrance heritage. She also wants to create greater awareness of India's perfume industry and support opportunities for Indian exports.

Sana thanked Ali Durgut for the honour and expressed her gratitude for the recognition. With Renez now launched in Istanbul, she plans to build the brand for international markets while keeping its connection to India's fragrance traditions at the heart of its identity.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts