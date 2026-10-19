Fashion Designer Sana Aziz Khan and M. Kabeer Khan Launch Renez in Istanbul, Sana Honoured at Top Model of the Universe

Sana Aziz Khan has launched her fragrance and skincare brand Renez in Istanbul, where she was also honoured at Top Model of the Universe on September 18, 2026. The fashion designer received the award from event organiser Ali Durgut at the successful event, which brought together models from 55 countries.

Models from the United States and several European nations were among those who attended the event at the Hilton Hotel in Istanbul. Sana was invited to join the jury panel. Her brother and Renez co-founder M Kabeer Khan was also present for the launch and renez campaign shoot.

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Renez was an official sponsor of the event and received applause during its launch. The brand also dıd photoshoots with international models on the private cruise on the Bosphorus as part of its activities in Istanbul.

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Sana also wants to bring more attention to Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, a city known for its traditional perfume making. The region has a long history of working with fragrance materials such as rose and shamama. She believes Kannauj's contribution to the perfume industry deserves greater recognition in international markets.

“As I have roots from India, Uttar Pradesh, I want my state to be recognized for its contribution to the world level,” Sana said.

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Through Renez, Sana hopes to introduce more people around the world to Kannauj's fragrance heritage. She also wants to create greater awareness of India's perfume industry and support opportunities for Indian exports.

Sana thanked Ali Durgut for the honour and expressed her gratitude for the recognition. With Renez now launched in Istanbul, she plans to build the brand for international markets while keeping its connection to India's fragrance traditions at the heart of its identity.

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