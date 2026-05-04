NewsVoir

Advertisement

Chandigarh [India], May 4: The Department of Fashion Design at Chitkara Design School, Chitkara University, successfully hosted Fashion Future Forward 2.0, a dynamic industry-academia conclave that brought together leading voices from the fashion and lifestyle sector. The event created a platform for meaningful exchange between students and professionals, focusing on the evolving nature of fashion, design, and sustainability.

Advertisement

The conclave featured an accomplished lineup of speakers including Amit Vijaya (Designer, Artist, Curator, Amrich), Anjali Patel Mehta (Founder & Creative Director, Verandah), Ankur Srivastava (Chief Merchandising Officer, Nicobar), Darshana Gajare (Head of Sustainability, Lakme Fashion Week), and Vivek Karunakaran (Founder & Creative Head, Vivek Karunakaran). Each speaker shared insights from their professional journey, highlighting industry challenges, creative processes, and the importance of adaptability in a rapidly changing fashion ecosystem.

Advertisement

The sessions explored key themes such as sustainable fashion practices, brand development, design innovation, merchandising strategies, and the role of storytelling in shaping strong fashion identities. Students engaged in interactive discussions, asked questions, and reflected on how classroom learning connects with real-world industry expectations. The open dialogue format helped bridge the gap between academic knowledge and professional practice.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, shared, "Events like Fashion Future Forward 2.0 are essential in shaping confident and industry-ready designers. When students interact directly with experienced professionals, they gain clarity, perspective, and inspiration to think beyond the classroom and build meaningful careers in design and fashion."

Advertisement

The event concluded with strong appreciation from students and faculty alike, reinforcing the importance of continuous industry engagement. Fashion Future Forward 2.0 once again highlighted Chitkara University's commitment to connecting education with real-world practice and preparing students for global opportunities in the creative industry.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC A+ accredited private university with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, recognised among India's leading institutions by NIRF, QS World University Rankings, and Times Higher Education. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality, and emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Machine Learning.

The University's academic model integrates internships, live industry projects, and research into core curricula, supported by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry partners. Global Pathway programs, developed in partnership with leading universities in the United States, Australia and Canada, allow students to complete part of their degree abroad. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and applied learning, Chitkara University, prepares graduates for careers in India and internationally.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)