Fashion with heart: Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon’s “A Show for Love” turns the runway pink for H2OMovement Bisleri

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 12: Fashion became a voice for a cause as Give Life Foundation and PACT, together with H2OMOVEMENT BISLERI – WALK FOR WATER, WALK FOR LIFE, presented another powerful edition of “A Show for Love”—bringing together fashion, music and collective responsibility to spread one urgent message: Save Water. Save Life. Every Drop Counts.

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The runway came alive in a striking palette of pink, symbolising love, compassion and the power of people coming together for change. Nearly 50 models walked for water, each becoming an ambassador for the movement and its call to protect one of our planet’s most precious resources.

At the heart of the evening was the collection by Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon, whose work once again demonstrated her philosophy of “Fashion With Heart”—using the power and visibility of fashion not simply to create beauty, but to give beauty a purpose.

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The collection carried a message far beyond the runway: water belongs to every living being. Saving water is not only about securing humanity’s future; it is about protecting the animals, birds, wildlife, forests and ecosystems that share this planet with us. They cannot ask for water, buy water or speak for themselves—and that makes our responsibility even greater.

Every drop saved is a life respected. Every drop protected is a future protected.

The energy reached its peak during the grand finale, when the evening turned into a celebration of music, solidarity and purpose. MD ROCKSTAR finale brought the audience to its feet with “Desi Desi,” as the crowd joined MD Dr Sanjaanaa Jon and models in supporting the message of GIVE LIFE FOUNDATION PACT H2OMOVEMENT BISLERI.

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