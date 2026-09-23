Fashion’s Future Begins on the Factory Floor, Says Akshat Bhutra

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: Conversations about fashion often begin with the finished garment. Akshat Bhutra, Director of Inthing Apparels, wants greater attention paid to the decisions that come before it - the choice of fabric, the precision of a pattern, the skill of an operator and the standards that guide production.

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These are the decisions, he believes, through which manufacturers can make responsibility a practical part of doing business.

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“A customer experiences our decisions every time they wear a garment,” says Bhutra. “Whether it fits comfortably, whether the seams hold, whether it keeps its shape after washing - these things begin with us. We should take ownership of that.”

Building on Inthing Apparels’ roots in textiles and denim, Bhutra’s vision for the company’s next phase connects commercial ambition with closer attention to materials, product performance and workforce development.

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His approach begins early in the manufacturing process. A fit issue resolved during sampling can prevent the same mistake from travelling through an entire production run. A carefully planned cutting layout can make better use of fabric. Clear specifications can help teams get the work right the first time.

For Bhutra, these practical details deserve a place in the wider conversation about responsible fashion. They influence what a factory consumes, what it discards and what ultimately reaches the customer.

“When fabric is wasted or a garment has to be remade, we lose more than material,” he says. “We lose time, energy and someone’s effort. Better planning is one of the most useful places to begin.”

That attention extends to the life of the finished product. Bhutra wants durability to carry greater weight in product development, with fabric selection, construction and finishing considered together. The aim is to create garments that continue to perform through regular wear and care.

People are equally central to his outlook. He identifies skill development, respectful working environments and opportunities for women to progress as priorities he wants to advance within the business.

“I want women to have a clear path from entering the workforce to building expertise, taking responsibility and leading teams,” Bhutra says. “The opportunity to join should come with the opportunity to grow.”

He sees technology supporting that ambition by helping teams work more precisely, recognise problems earlier and make informed production decisions. Experienced workers, in his view, remain essential to translating machinery and systems into consistent quality.

As he considers wider markets for Inthing Apparels, Bhutra wants the company’s growth to be supported by the same disciplines: dependable products, capable people and an honest understanding of where improvement is needed.

His vision places a clear expectation on the next chapter of the business: greater scale should bring greater attention to how the work gets done.

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Inthing | Denim & Apparel Manufacturing https://inthingapparels.com/

About Inthing Apparels

Inthing Apparels is a garment manufacturing company with roots in textiles and denim. Its capabilities span material selection, product development, garment construction, production, finishing and quality control.

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