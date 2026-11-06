Faster Lives, Familiar Bhajans: Amisha Jalota Launches Her Collective

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: For singer Amisha Jalota, the Jalota name is a gift that comes with a responsibility. Born into one of India’s best-known devotional music families, she has now launched the Amisha Jalota Collective with a soulful morning at The Quorum; that looked at bhakti through a contemporary lens. Her uncle, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, joined her on stage, performing his classics and lastly sharing the stage for a collaborative segment. The occasion brought together two generations of the family’s musical heritage, while marking a new chapter in Amisha’s own musical journey, developing her individual artistic identity.

Honouring a Legacy, Finding Her Own Voice

Amisha holds a Visharad qualification in classical music from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. Her musical journey is rooted in a family tradition that has brought devotional compositions to generations of listeners.

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The legacy began with her grandfather, a classical vocalist who moved from Lucknow to Bombay and gradually dedicated himself to devotional music as audiences increasingly expressed a desire to hear bhajans at his concerts. He then went on to compose music for devotional verses and the poetry of saints such as Mirabai, Kabir Das and Raidas. Anup Jalota subsequently carried this tradition forward, bringing together classical influences and a contemporary musical sensibility. Having grown up in that world, he gave bhajans a faster, modern feel.

Speaking of carrying this legacy, Amisha says, “Firstly, it has weight and you have to do justice to it. Of course there’s pressure, but it’s good pressure. My goal is to bring my own voice to the music without disrespecting the traditional systems of this art form.”

Her musical philosophy is a humble reflection of herself: “Put your heart into it and sing. I have to enjoy what I’m presenting and hopefully people who are interested in that genre will enjoy it too.”

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Making Devotional Music Accessible to a New Generation

For Amisha, connecting with modern audiences involves more than musical arrangements. She is equally interested in helping listeners understand the meaning and emotional depth of devotional compositions.

According to her, devotion has to meet people where they are. Life has become faster, and people want to “reach God, feel their soul and feel complete through music or art in less time.” That shapes how she presents her music.

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Amisha often explains the lyrics of bhajans, a practice that began while translating songs for her husband and grew as her five-year-old daughter developed an interest in their meaning. The experience strengthened her conviction that understanding the words can deepen one’s connection with music, particularly for listeners unfamiliar with the language or cultural context of a composition.

One song she frequently returns to is “Jab Janaki Nath Sahay Kare.” Its message, for her, extends beyond the act of singing or listening to a devotional song, offering reassurance in the strength of faith. Explaining its meaning, she says, “When you have God’s blessing with you, nobody else can shake your faith.”

Taking the Tradition Forward

With the launch of the Amisha Jalota Collective, Amisha hopes to preserve the timeless appeal of devotional music while reimagining its presentation for younger audiences, allowing an enduring musical tradition to evolve with the times without losing its essence.

It has planned some upcoming performances and projects around the festive season extending invites and opportunities for people to come together through community-centred spiritual experiences, including bhajan gatherings and collective singing sessions.

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