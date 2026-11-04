FatakPay Unveils New Diwali Campaign Featuring Vaani Kapoor, Encouraging a Shift Towards Formal Digital Borrowing

The new campaign uses humour to highlight the awkwardness of asking people for money, building on the brand's earlier campaign and its focus on responsible borrowing.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FatakPay, a digital financial wellness platform, has unveiled its new Diwali campaign #FatakpayKarYaar, featuring actor Vaani Kapoor. Through humorous and relatable everyday situations, the film highlights the discomfort of turning to friends, family and acquaintances for money when an unexpected need arises, encouraging consumers to consider formal digital borrowing options.

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At the heart of the campaign is the recurring musical hook 'Paise De Yaar', which captures the lengths people go to when they need money. Through humour, minimal dialogue and relatable situations, the film brings to life the awkwardness of turning to friends and acquaintances for financial help. It culminates with Vaani Kapoor introducing FatakPay as a reliable alternative for eligible consumers seeking formal digital credit, bringing the campaign line #FatakpayKarYaar to life.

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Commenting on the campaign, Abhishek Gandhi, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, FatakPay, said, "For many people, borrowing money often begins with turning to friends, family or acquaintances, even when it can lead to uncomfortable conversations. As financial needs evolve, it is important to make formal credit more accessible, convenient and transparent. Through FatakPay, we aim to give eligible consumers access to financial solutions that help them address their needs while making informed borrowing decisions. With this campaign, we hope to encourage a wider consideration of formal digital credit as part of responsible financial choices."

Building on FatakPay's first brand film featuring Vaani Kapoor, launched in July this year, the new campaign extends the conversation to normalising responsible borrowing through reliable formal credit options. It reflects the brand's broader positioning as a digital financial platform serving India's aspirational middle class, including salaried and self-employed individuals seeking convenient access to formal financial solutions.

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Ashwin Shetty, Head of Branding and Communications, FatakPay, added, "With #FatakpayKarYaar, we wanted to build on the relatability of our earlier campaign while taking the story forward. The awkwardness of asking people for money is something many consumers can identify with, making it a natural starting point for a conversation around formal borrowing. By combining a familiar, everyday situation with humour and Vaani Kapoor's appeal across audiences, we wanted to create a campaign that entertains while encouraging consumers to shift to formal digital credit for their needs."

FatakPay's personal loan offerings range from ₹20,000 to ₹5 lakh, with eligible applications potentially receiving approval in as little as seven minutes, subject to the applicable eligibility and approval process. The fully digital application journey is designed to simplify access to credit and minimise procedural hassles. The Hindi-language campaign is planned for a pan-India rollout across digital and offline channels, targeting audiences across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

With more than 5 crore customer applications, 3 crore app downloads, and over 25 lakh new users onboarded every month, FatakPay continues to expand access to digital financial services across India. More than 65% of its users come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, reflecting the growing demand for accessible financial solutions beyond India's largest cities.

Campaign Credits

YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/aebcIQxFNoo

Insta link:https://www.instagram.com/reel/DfOqmpEpVjG/?cplk=MWEyMWRkc3JzdTVnbg==

Brand: FatakPay

Brand Ambassador: Vaani Kapoor

Creative & Strategy: FatakPay Branding & Communications Team

About FatakPay:

FatakPay is a Mumbai-based fintech platform focused on enabling instant, accessible financial solutions for underserved and emerging India. Through its suite of offerings, including instant loans, insurance, investments, and credit improvement tools, FatakPay aims to simplify and expand access to formal finance. Operating through its subsidiaries, FDPL Finance Pvt. Ltd. (an NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India) and FatakSecure (an insurance platform aligned with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India guidelines), the company offers products ranging from instant loans of up to ₹20,000 and personal loans of up to ₹5 lakh, to affordable insurance solutions including cancer and accidental coverage. Its ecosystem also includes credit-building tools like FatakUdaan, along with digital investment options such as gold and silver. Founded by Ajit Kumar and Abhishek Gandhi (Co-founders of RupeeCircle), along with Amit Lodha and Amit Goyal, FatakPay is committed to building a financially resilient India by empowering users with simple, transparent, and reliable financial solutions.

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