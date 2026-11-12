FatakSecure Partners with Zurich Kotak General Insurance to Expand Access to Digital Insurance Solutions

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FatakSecure today announced its partnership with Zurich Kotak General Insurance as a Corporate Agent, marking a strategic collaboration aimed at distributing various insurance solutions through digital channels.

Through this partnership, FatakSecure will leverage its digital platform to make insurance solutions more accessible and convenient for customers, while Zurich Kotak General Insurance will offer innovative insurance solutions and underwriting expertise, as part of the company's broader strategy of expanding its digital ecosystem and reaching customers through innovative distribution channel. Together, the two organisations aim to strengthen insurance distribution and create a seamless digital experience for customers.

Under the partnership:

• FatakSecure will act as a Corporate Agent to distribute Zurich Kotak General Insurance's affinity and motor insurance solutions through its digital platform.

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• Zurich Kotak General Insurance will provide insurance products and support the development of customer-centric insurance offerings.

• Both organisations will explore opportunities to expand into retail and embedded insurance and identify synergies that enhance customer reach through digital channels.

Commenting on the partnership, Bikash Chaudhary, CEO, FatakSecure, said: "At FatakSecure, our focus has always been on making financial protection solutions more accessible through a seamless digital experience. Our partnership with Zurich Kotak General Insurance marks an important milestone in strengthening insurance offerings and enabling customers to access insurance solutions with greater ease. We look forward to working together to co-create and deliver customer-centric solutions that address evolving protection needs and create long-term value."

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Mr. Birendra Mohanty, Chief Business Officer, Zurich Kotak General Insurance, added, "At Zurich Kotak, we are constantly working towards making protection solutions accessible wherever customers live, transact and engage digitally. Our association with FatakSecure reflects our commitment to making insurance more accessible and convenient for customers. By combining our risk expertise and product innovation capabilities with FatakSecure's digital platform, we will be able to deliver superior solutions to customers and support the broader agenda of Insurance for All by 2047."

About FatakSecure:

FatakSecure is a subsidiary of FatakPay Digital. It is licensed as a Composite Corporate Agent to solicit and sale insurance products. FatakSecure is an Insurtech platform enabling digital businesses to seamlessly embed tailored insurance products into their customer journeys. It works with digital NBFCs, lending platforms, fintechs, e-commerce and quick-commerce companies, and gig-economy and rider platforms to simplify insurance distribution and make relevant protection more accessible. Through robust API integrations, digital dashboards, automated MIS, and seamless financial reconciliation, FatakSecure enables partners to streamline and manage their insurance distribution processes while staying focused on their core business. The company is committed to making insurance simpler, transparent, and accessible through technology.

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For more information, visit www.fataksecure.com

About FatakPay:

FatakPay is a Mumbai-based fintech platform focused on enabling instant, accessible financial solutions for underserved and emerging India. Through its suite of offerings, including instant loans, insurance, investments, and credit improvement tools, FatakPay aims to simplify and expand access to formal finance. Operating through its subsidiaries, FDPL Finance Pvt. Ltd. (an NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India) and FatakSecure (an insurance platform aligned with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India guidelines), the company offers products ranging from instant loans of up to ₹20,000 and personal loans of up to ₹5 lakh, to affordable insurance solutions. Its ecosystem also includes credit-building tools like FatakUdaan, along with digital investment options such as gold and silver. Founded by Ajit Kumar and Abhishek Gandhi (co-founders of RupeeCircle), along with Amit Lodha and Amit Goyal, FatakPay is committed to building a financially resilient India by empowering users with simple, transparent, and reliable financial solutions.

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance:

About Zurich Kotak General Insurance: Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited ((Zurich Kotak General Insurance) is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The company adopted its new name in August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group's acquisition of a 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. Originally established in 2015, Zurich Kotak has evolved into one of the youngest and fastest-growing non-life insurance firms in India. The company offers a comprehensive suite of non-life insurance products in Retail and Commercial segments designed to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families, and businesses. Backed by the global legacy of Zurich and the trusted brand of Kotak, the company is committed to building a modern, technology-driven insurance franchise that delivers reliable protection and long-term value, which supports India's growing insurance penetration and financial resilience.

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