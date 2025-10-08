FC Barcelona Expands Its Footprint in India with New Football Academies

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 8: Barca Academy is proud to announce its return to India this autumn with successful six camps across the country, giving children a rare opportunity to train under the same methodology that shaped legends like Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and rising star Lamine Yamal. For the first time, young players from leading Indian cities are now part of this experience.

"Barca academy, the official academy of FC Barcelona has made a comeback to India after a gap of two seasons with a renewed energy to promote grass root football in India with Barca Methodology, said Mr. Carlos Palacin Domeng, the global business head of FC Barca Academy from its Gurgaon camp launch".

"These camps represent more than just football and is our first step towards a series of long-term roadmap including Barca football academies, specialised Barca clinics in addition to its several immersive programs and international tournaments like Barca Academy World Cup in association with our new partner SportsNTW Private Limited, Mr. Domeng further added.

"We are proud to bring the Barca Methodology to train young Indian players under experienced coaches from Barca Academy who had flown all the way from Barcelona to Ahmedabad, Mumbai. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata. said Jatin Ahluwallia, co founder of SportsNTW, the official partner of Barca Academy, India.

This is a uniquely great opportunity for our youth to learn with Barca methodology and contribute towards our grass root level youth development with FC Barcelona Academy. Their global expertise will immensely help Indian youth to fast track their football growth, said Mr. Abhishek Saklani, SportsNTW co founder.

The best part of training under Barca methodology is to embrace Barca values of respect, ambition, effort, humility and teamwork which helps with holistic development, intrinsic motivation with respect and social awareness, said Mr. Aditya Ahluwalia, Lead Marketing and Co Founder SportsNTW.

Barca Academy is the official youth development programme of FC Barcelona, operating in more than 50 countries. Each year, it trains over 25,000 children through nearly 200 camps worldwide, combining football excellence with the club's core values.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)