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Home / Business / FD interest rate regulations set to change from October 1: Know the details

FD interest rate regulations set to change from October 1: Know the details

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) new regulations will change how banks price and report bulk fixed deposits starting October 1, 2026.

Banks must display relevant bulk deposit rates on their websites by 10 am each business day, allowing for a 10-minute grace period.

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They must also provide consistent rates for comparable deposits received on the same day at their branches.

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What will be different starting October 1

The changes arise from the RBI’s amendment to its deposit interest rate guidelines on July 30, 2026. The regulations will take effect from October 1 for commercial banks and other identified banking types.

The primary changes relate to large deposits. According to the RBI guidelines, these are substantial term deposits, typically beginning at Rs 3 crore for scheduled commercial banks.

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Currently, significant depositors can discuss rates with banks based on the amount and type of deposit. The new framework does not eliminate banks’ capability to price those deposits variably, but it places more importance on transparency and uniformity.

From October 1

Financial institutions are required to disclose interest rates for large deposits on their websites at 10 am each business day.

A 10-minute grace window will be provided, allowing rates to be adjusted until 10.10 am.

The interest rate charged must align with the rate revealed by the bank beforehand.

Comparable deposits made on the same day should receive the same interest rate throughout the bank’s branches and for every customer.

This implies that a depositor ought to verify the relevant rate online instead of depending solely on a rate provided by a specific branch.

What implications does this hold for retail FD investors?

For the majority of typical FD investors, there are no significant changes in how they record a deposit.

The new regulations focus mainly on large deposits and how banks communicate their deposit interest rates. An individual putting in Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, or even Rs 25 lakh in a standard FD does not have to abruptly look at the bank’s bulk deposit rate at 10 am.

Nonetheless, the overarching principle applies: Banks are required to announce deposit rates beforehand and adhere to the published timetable.

For an individual making a significant deposit, the adjustment might simplify rate comparison. The depositor may review the bank’s stated rate prior to investing the funds and keep proof of the rate that was in effect on that date.

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