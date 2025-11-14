PNN

New Delhi [India], November 14: FDC Ltd. welcomes FSSAI's directive allowing only products that strictly follow the WHO Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) formula to use the term "ORS" in their names or labels--a vital move to protect consumers and uphold scientific integrity.

In recent times, several food based beverages containing high-sugar have misused "ORS" claims without meeting WHO standards. Electral, India's No. 1 ORS (IQVIA MAT Sep'25), has been the benchmark of trust and science since 1972

ELECTRAL is the nation's first WHO recommended ORS, with a precise osmolarity of 245 mOsmol/L.

FDC urges consumers to check for WHO recommended formula mentioned on packs.

The company has also cautioned against the unauthorized use of Electral visuals in misleading communications.

"FSSAI's order reaffirms that healthcare must be led by science, not marketing," said Mr. Mayank Tikkha, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, FDC Ltd

FDC Limited reaffirmed its continued support to regulators, healthcare professionals, and the public in promoting awareness about authentic, WHO-compliant ORS.

As India's original and most trusted rehydration solution, Electral continues to represent the intersection of science, trust, and responsible healthcare communication.

