FDCI × MOSCOW FASHION WEEK BRINGS SERGEY SYSOEV TO LAKMĒ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FASHION DESIGN COUNCIL OF INDIA

The international showcase brings the established Russian designer’s distinctive approach to cultural heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary prêt à porter to New Delhi

New Delhi, 13th October 2026: FDCI × Moscow Fashion Week will present Russian designer Sergey Sysoev at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI on 15 October 2026 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. An established name in Russian fashion, Sysoev will bring his distinctive design language shaped by contemporary prêt à porter, craftsmanship and an ongoing exploration of cultural heritage. Founded in 1996, the eponymous label SERGEY SYSOEV has been presenting seasonal collections on the Russian fashion week circuit since 2000, with a focus on women’s prêt à porter, sophisticated silhouettes, tailoring, knitwear, decorative techniques and distinctive textile treatments.

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At the heart of Sergey Sysoev’s creative philosophy is an engagement with cultural heritage and cultural codes, with his collections exploring Russian identity through references to traditional crafts, folk art, architecture, history and decorative traditions.

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Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), commented, “Fashion has the ability to create dialogue across cultures, and our collaboration with Moscow Fashion Week reflects our commitment to strengthening international exchange within the design community. Sergey Sysoev brings decades of experience and a strong connection to Russian culture and craftsmanship. We are delighted to welcome him to Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI and present his work to audiences in India.”

Alexander Shumsky, President of the Russian Fashion Council said, “The collaboration between FDCI and Moscow Fashion Week, under our agreement, provides an opportunity to bring Indian and Russian fashion closer. Last month, we showcased an FDCI designer at Moscow Fashion Week, whose collection made a good impression. We look forward to welcoming Sergey Sysoev to Lakmé Fashion Week and continuing this exchange through fashion, craft and design.”

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For media queries, please contact:

Lakmē

FDCI

Reliance

Brand Talk Communications

Ruchita Marda

ruchita.marda@unilever.com

Ritika Vadehra

Aarushi Sharma

media@fdci.org

Ritika Khandelwal

ritikakhandelwal01996@gmail.com

Ruhani Singh Mann

ruhanimann@brandtalkindia.com

Shimona Dargan

shimonadargan@brandtalkindia.com

About House of Lakmē

The House of Lakmē, is India’s no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. The brand has been the pioneer of make-up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 with 1000+ SKUs that push the trendsetting envelope of beauty and fashion. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian consumer’s needs, the House of Lakmē offers a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio, for fashionistas to embrace beauty unapologetically. For further information, log on to: House Of Lakmē

About Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI):

A non-profit organisation, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is the apex body of fashion design in India, represented by over 400 members. Founded on the premise of promoting, nurturing, and representing the best of fashion and design talent in the country; its prime objective is to propagate the business of fashion. FDCI stays true to its commitment to promote the ‘Make in India’ label as handlooms take centre stage, in a country, whose heritage is soaked in the flavours of indigenous crafts.

For more information, please visit: www.fdci.org

About Reliance Brands

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Armani Caffe, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Elan Cafe, Emporio Armani, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, La Martina, Lenscrafters, Manish Malhotra, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pret A Manger, Raghavendra Rathore, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tod’s, Tory Burch, Tumi, Valentino, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm and Zegna. RBL today operates 1,621 doors split into 934 stores and 687 shop-in shops in India. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys. Globally, Hamleys has 191 stores across 14 countries.

For more information, please visit: https://relianceretail.com/partner-brands.html

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