FDI up 15%; US inflow triples

FDI up 15%; US inflow triples

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:51 PM Sep 04, 2025 IST
FDI in India rose 15 per cent to $18.62 billion during April-June this fiscal year, while the inflow from the US nearly tripled to $5.61 billion during the quarter, according to government data released on Wednesday. FDI during April-June FY25 stood at $16.17 billion.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, increased to USD 25.2 billion during the quarter under review as against USD 22.5 billion in the same period of 2024-25.

