FDS organizes a symposium on digital dentistry, showcasing modern technical know how

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New Delhi [India], July 1: Following the success of its recent clinical masterclass, Fredna Dental Systems (FDS) successfully organised a specialised symposium on digital dentistry - "CBCT, Surgical Guides and Aligners" on May 31 at GCC club, Mira Road. The event drew 53 practicing dentists and medical professionals from the surrounding Mira-Bhayandar region, marking it as a highly successful educational initiative for the local clinical community.

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This symposium follows a similar high-impact masterclass hosted by the organization on April 25, which highlighted crucial contemporary topics transforming modern dental care: How to read a CBCT scan, Guided implant surgery- an introduction and lastly Aligners in clinical practice. The first one was addressed by Dr Vinayak Shirsekar and Dr Reshma Saju. The two other topics were discussed successively by Dr Ashlesha Marathe Kshirsagar and Dr Sneha Karbelkar Mhatre.

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The technical expertise with Fredna Dental Systems has revolutionized overall dentistry treatment in modern and sophisticated way and opens up a modern outlook for curing problems.

The modern technical know-how involves reading a dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) scan which requires analysing the volume in three dimensions using Multiplanar Reconstruction (MPR). The process involves orienting the scan, evaluating three distinct anatomical views - axial, coronal, and sagittal - and looking for signs of disease, symmetry, and structural integrity.

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Guided implant surgery is an advanced dental procedure that uses 3D imaging and computer software to digitally plan the exact placement, angle, and depth of an implant. A custom 3D-printed surgical guide is then used to ensure the implant is placed flawlessly with minimal invasion and faster cure.

Aligners are alternative solutions to braces for orthodontic alignment of teeth. They are made up of clear material and are invisible. They can be removed while eating, do not hurt the mucosa and maintains good oral hygiene.

About Fredna Dental Systems:

Fredna Dental Systems is a dental technology company focused on advancing digital dentistry through innovative solutions, modern imaging systems, and streamlined digital workflows. The company supports dental professionals with cutting-edge technology, training, and expertise to enhance patient care and clinical efficiency.

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