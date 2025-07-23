Feather Touch Presents The Business Innovation Awards 2025

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 23: Business Innovation Awards recognize those organizations and people who bring new ideas to life. Whether that idea is big or small, these ideas change the way we experience the world. The event is designed to promote innovation in business and we'll be identifying best practice across all our entrants, sharing lessons we can all learn for the future.

The Awards are bestowed annually and are designed to encourage total improvement in each sector of our business. The Awards nominations are reviewed by industry peers and experts. The average score from the judges will decide the winner in each category.

Advertisement

Dr. Ankita Singh, CPO / Board of Directors, Relevance Lab, Founder - HR Association of India (HRAI) to present the awards.

WOMEN POWER LISTING AWARDS 2025

Advertisement

- DR. JOTHI S NEERAJA, Managing Director & CEO, People Tree Hospitals

- DR. BINKEY SRIVASTAVA, Professor & Dean, KIET School of Management

- MANJULATHA MALLADI, Director, CHORD

- VATSALA SAXENA, Associate Director, Wipro

- NAMITA L. SHETTY, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

- PRACHI RAVICHANDRA, General Manager, Account Delivery Head, Wipro Technologies

- KHANJARI DEEPAKKUMAR KUMBHAR, Director - Project Delivery and Governance, Worley India

- NAMRATA SHAH SAURASTRI, Associate Partner, Krishna & Saurastri Associates LLP

- KAVERI CHAUHAN, HR - Leader North India, Kyndryl

- ARITRA SARKAR, Director, People Development, Globallogic, A Hitachi Group Company

- SHAMA GUPTA, Lawyer. Responsible Business Ambassador., Council Member Law Society of England & Wales., Co-Chair INALP UK Division, Freeths LLP

- NIHARIKA G BHARDWAJ, CPO - Chief People Officer, Sammaan Capital Limited

- MRINAL DUGGAL, Head of Sanofi Global Hub, Hyderabad, Sanofi Healthcare India Private Limited

- ANKITA SABHARWAL, Head of Data Privacy, Chadha and Chadha

- JEYAMALINI NATESAN, CHRO - India, Ashirvad by Aliaxis

- AYUSHI SINGH, Lead - Growth Marketing, Muthoot FinCorp ONE

- TUSHARA SHANKAR, Head CSR, Lupin Human Welfare & Research Foundation

- RUCHI AGNIHOTRI, Counsel, Arbitrator & Independent Director

WOMEN ICON OF THE YEAR

-REKHA GAIROLA, Director, India- Global Safety & Security, Adobe INC

WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD

-JYOTI SINGH, General Manager-HR, greytHR (Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd.)

VISIONARY PEOPLE LEADER AWARD

-PADMASHREE ALVA (PAM), Vice President - Human Resources, MResult

WOMEN MD OF THE YEAR

-MADHU MEENAKSHI KARTHIKEYAN, Managing Director, DataCorp Traffic

WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVERS' CATEGORY (MEDIA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

-NEHA AGARWAL, Vice President, Percept Ltd.

Congratulations to All the Women Leaders.

D. KIRAN., IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax, Bengaluru, Income Tax Department, Govt of India to present the awards.

EV INNOVATION AWARDS 2025

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: BATTERY MANUFACTURING (LI-ION/ NICKEL/ LEAD-ACID/ SOLID STATE)

-Replus Engitech Private Limited

EV PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR

-PRO X - VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVANCED BATTERY

-ETL Energy

BEST BATTERY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM PROVIDER

-Maxwell Energy Systems - A subsidiary of Endurance Technologies

MOST INNOVATIVE EV STARTUP

-Igowise Mobility Private Limited

MOST INNOVATIVE EV PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

-51.2 V 16.1 kWh and 153V 35 kWh packs - Replus Engitech Private Limited

MAKE IN INDIA CHAMPION (EV ELECTRONICS)

-Maxwell Energy Systems - A subsidiary of Endurance Technologies

EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

-Reliance BP Mobility Ltd.

BEST INNOVATION IN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

-ETL Energy

BEST BATTERY FOR HEAVY-DUTY EV APPLICATIONS

-614V battery system for 7M bus to 55T Truck - Replus Engitech Private Limited

BEST EV ADVANCED ELECTRONICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

-Maxwell Energy Systems - A subsidiary of Endurance Technologies

BEST HIGH-PERFORMANCE BATTERY FOR COMMERCIAL EVS

-Covering from 3W loader to 55T Cargo Trailer - Replus Engitech Private Limited

BEST R&D IN EV ADVANCED ELECTRONICS

-Maxwell Energy Systems - A subsidiary of Endurance Technologies

D. KIRAN., IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax, Bengaluru, Income Tax Department, Govt of India & Dr. Ankita Singh, CPO / Board of Directors, Relevance Lab, Founder - HR Association of India (HRAI) to present the awards.

BUSINESS INNOVATION AWARDS 2025

CEO OF THE YEAR

- JATIN TRIVEDI, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Skill Development Centre

AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION

-SHAMANTH SN, Director - New & Emerging Business, Rakuten India Enterprises Private Ltd.

SOCIAL IMPACT LEADER

-SUMAN MALLADI, Founder and President, CHORD

BEST CSR INITIATIVE IN VOCATIONAL & LIVELIHOOD EDUCATION

-Adani Skill Development Centre

BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR

-MITHALESHWAR YADAV, Vice President, John Cockerill India Limited

BEST INNOVATIVE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

-Haier Appliances India

BEST USE OF AI IN ENTERPRISE

-BIKASH MOHANTY, Founder & Managing Director, Smaket Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

BEST EXPERIENTIAL MARKETING INITIATIVE

-TripSecure AI Song - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

- IT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

-Acer India

BEST SKILL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR (EDUCATION)

-Adani Skill Development Centre

BEST SKILL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR (IT SERVICES AND IT CONSULTING)

-Ahaan Vocational Centre BFSI - Apexon

SCIENTIFIC INNOVATION IN GROUNDWATER

-Bhaanvi Enviro and Agro India Pvt. Ltd.

TECHNOLOGY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

-Atos Solutions and Systems Private Limited

BEST INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

-Gravity Series AC - Haier Appliances India

MOST TRUSTED NATURAL HEALTH PRODUCT COMPANY

-Aimil Pharmaceuticals (Aimil group of companies)

EXCELLENCE IN RURAL LIVELIHOOD & SKILL DEVELOPMENT

-Adani Skill Development Centre

BEST THEMATIC DÉCOR - NON-METRO (WEST)

-Phoenix Marketcity Pune

BEST HOMEOPATHIC CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR - 2025

-DR. SHITAL AJAY BAIRAGI, Karya Homeopathic Clinic, Pune

BEST B2C BRANDED CONTENT INTEGRATION

-TTK Prestige x KKR - IPL Activation - KKR Knight Bites - TTK Prestige

BEST INNOVATION IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

-M80F - Haier Appliances India

BEST SUSTAINABLE SKILL DEVELOPMENT AWARD

-Orion Educational Society

INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

-SHAMANTH SN, Director - New & Emerging Business, Rakuten India Enterprises Private Ltd.

CSR AWARDS FOR CONTRIBUTION IN SKILL DEVELOPMENT AND LIVELIHOOD

-Adani Skill Development Centre

SHOPPING MALL OF THE YEAR - NON-METRO (WEST)

-Phoenix Mall of the Millennium - Wakad, Pune

INDIA'S NO.1 INSTITUTE FOR INTERNATIONAL HR CERTIFICATION & PLACEMENTS - 2025

-IIPC INDIA - International Institute of Professional Courses

BEST INNOVATION IN PRODUCT DESIGN

-Visi cooler - Haier Appliances India

INNOVATION IN CSR PRACTICES

-PRIF Circular Economy & Innovation Program - Pernod Ricard India Foundation

Best Innovative Product Design

-Prestige Air Flip - 2 in 1 Air fryer - TTK Prestige

BEST SCHOLARSHIP SUPPORT INITIATIVES

-Project Right to Education - Aarine Foundation

CSR EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION

-Adani Skill Development Centre

Thank you to Mr. D KIRAN. & Dr. Ankita Singh to present the awards.

Thank you, All Jury members & Chief Guest.

THANK YOU TO ALL PARTNERS:

Supporting Partner - HRAI (HR Association of India)

NGO Partner - Orion Educational Society

Media Partners - Scriberlee

Magazine Partners -The Business Fame

Congratulations to All the Award Winners.

Feather Touch Business Solutions

Ishant:- info@feathertouchs.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)