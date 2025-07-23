Feather Touch Presents The Business Innovation Awards 2025

VMPL
New Delhi [India], July 23: Business Innovation Awards recognize those organizations and people who bring new ideas to life. Whether that idea is big or small, these ideas change the way we experience the world. The event is designed to promote innovation in business and we'll be identifying best practice across all our entrants, sharing lessons we can all learn for the future.
The Awards are bestowed annually and are designed to encourage total improvement in each sector of our business. The Awards nominations are reviewed by industry peers and experts. The average score from the judges will decide the winner in each category.
Dr. Ankita Singh, CPO / Board of Directors, Relevance Lab, Founder - HR Association of India (HRAI) to present the awards.
WOMEN POWER LISTING AWARDS 2025
- DR. JOTHI S NEERAJA, Managing Director & CEO, People Tree Hospitals
- DR. BINKEY SRIVASTAVA, Professor & Dean, KIET School of Management
- MANJULATHA MALLADI, Director, CHORD
- VATSALA SAXENA, Associate Director, Wipro
- NAMITA L. SHETTY, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
- PRACHI RAVICHANDRA, General Manager, Account Delivery Head, Wipro Technologies
- KHANJARI DEEPAKKUMAR KUMBHAR, Director - Project Delivery and Governance, Worley India
- NAMRATA SHAH SAURASTRI, Associate Partner, Krishna & Saurastri Associates LLP
- KAVERI CHAUHAN, HR - Leader North India, Kyndryl
- ARITRA SARKAR, Director, People Development, Globallogic, A Hitachi Group Company
- SHAMA GUPTA, Lawyer. Responsible Business Ambassador., Council Member Law Society of England & Wales., Co-Chair INALP UK Division, Freeths LLP
- NIHARIKA G BHARDWAJ, CPO - Chief People Officer, Sammaan Capital Limited
- MRINAL DUGGAL, Head of Sanofi Global Hub, Hyderabad, Sanofi Healthcare India Private Limited
- ANKITA SABHARWAL, Head of Data Privacy, Chadha and Chadha
- JEYAMALINI NATESAN, CHRO - India, Ashirvad by Aliaxis
- AYUSHI SINGH, Lead - Growth Marketing, Muthoot FinCorp ONE
- TUSHARA SHANKAR, Head CSR, Lupin Human Welfare & Research Foundation
- RUCHI AGNIHOTRI, Counsel, Arbitrator & Independent Director
WOMEN ICON OF THE YEAR
-REKHA GAIROLA, Director, India- Global Safety & Security, Adobe INC
WOMEN LEADERSHIP AWARD
-JYOTI SINGH, General Manager-HR, greytHR (Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd.)
VISIONARY PEOPLE LEADER AWARD
-PADMASHREE ALVA (PAM), Vice President - Human Resources, MResult
WOMEN MD OF THE YEAR
-MADHU MEENAKSHI KARTHIKEYAN, Managing Director, DataCorp Traffic
WOMEN SUPER ACHIEVERS' CATEGORY (MEDIA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)
-NEHA AGARWAL, Vice President, Percept Ltd.
Congratulations to All the Women Leaders.
D. KIRAN., IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax, Bengaluru, Income Tax Department, Govt of India to present the awards.
EV INNOVATION AWARDS 2025
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: BATTERY MANUFACTURING (LI-ION/ NICKEL/ LEAD-ACID/ SOLID STATE)
-Replus Engitech Private Limited
EV PRODUCT LAUNCH OF THE YEAR
-PRO X - VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.
COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVANCED BATTERY
-ETL Energy
BEST BATTERY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM PROVIDER
-Maxwell Energy Systems - A subsidiary of Endurance Technologies
MOST INNOVATIVE EV STARTUP
-Igowise Mobility Private Limited
MOST INNOVATIVE EV PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
-51.2 V 16.1 kWh and 153V 35 kWh packs - Replus Engitech Private Limited
MAKE IN INDIA CHAMPION (EV ELECTRONICS)
-Maxwell Energy Systems - A subsidiary of Endurance Technologies
EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
-Reliance BP Mobility Ltd.
BEST INNOVATION IN BATTERY TECHNOLOGY
-ETL Energy
BEST BATTERY FOR HEAVY-DUTY EV APPLICATIONS
-614V battery system for 7M bus to 55T Truck - Replus Engitech Private Limited
BEST EV ADVANCED ELECTRONICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR
-Maxwell Energy Systems - A subsidiary of Endurance Technologies
BEST HIGH-PERFORMANCE BATTERY FOR COMMERCIAL EVS
-Covering from 3W loader to 55T Cargo Trailer - Replus Engitech Private Limited
BEST R&D IN EV ADVANCED ELECTRONICS
-Maxwell Energy Systems - A subsidiary of Endurance Technologies
D. KIRAN., IRS, Commissioner of Income Tax, Bengaluru, Income Tax Department, Govt of India & Dr. Ankita Singh, CPO / Board of Directors, Relevance Lab, Founder - HR Association of India (HRAI) to present the awards.
BUSINESS INNOVATION AWARDS 2025
CEO OF THE YEAR
- JATIN TRIVEDI, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Skill Development Centre
AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION
-SHAMANTH SN, Director - New & Emerging Business, Rakuten India Enterprises Private Ltd.
SOCIAL IMPACT LEADER
-SUMAN MALLADI, Founder and President, CHORD
BEST CSR INITIATIVE IN VOCATIONAL & LIVELIHOOD EDUCATION
-Adani Skill Development Centre
BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR
-MITHALESHWAR YADAV, Vice President, John Cockerill India Limited
BEST INNOVATIVE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
-Haier Appliances India
BEST USE OF AI IN ENTERPRISE
-BIKASH MOHANTY, Founder & Managing Director, Smaket Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
BEST EXPERIENTIAL MARKETING INITIATIVE
-TripSecure AI Song - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
- IT COMPANY OF THE YEAR
-Acer India
BEST SKILL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR (EDUCATION)
-Adani Skill Development Centre
BEST SKILL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR (IT SERVICES AND IT CONSULTING)
-Ahaan Vocational Centre BFSI - Apexon
SCIENTIFIC INNOVATION IN GROUNDWATER
-Bhaanvi Enviro and Agro India Pvt. Ltd.
TECHNOLOGY COMPANY OF THE YEAR
-Atos Solutions and Systems Private Limited
BEST INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
-Gravity Series AC - Haier Appliances India
MOST TRUSTED NATURAL HEALTH PRODUCT COMPANY
-Aimil Pharmaceuticals (Aimil group of companies)
EXCELLENCE IN RURAL LIVELIHOOD & SKILL DEVELOPMENT
-Adani Skill Development Centre
BEST THEMATIC DÉCOR - NON-METRO (WEST)
-Phoenix Marketcity Pune
BEST HOMEOPATHIC CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR - 2025
-DR. SHITAL AJAY BAIRAGI, Karya Homeopathic Clinic, Pune
BEST B2C BRANDED CONTENT INTEGRATION
-TTK Prestige x KKR - IPL Activation - KKR Knight Bites - TTK Prestige
BEST INNOVATION IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS
-M80F - Haier Appliances India
BEST SUSTAINABLE SKILL DEVELOPMENT AWARD
-Orion Educational Society
INNOVATION EXCELLENCE AWARD
-SHAMANTH SN, Director - New & Emerging Business, Rakuten India Enterprises Private Ltd.
CSR AWARDS FOR CONTRIBUTION IN SKILL DEVELOPMENT AND LIVELIHOOD
-Adani Skill Development Centre
SHOPPING MALL OF THE YEAR - NON-METRO (WEST)
-Phoenix Mall of the Millennium - Wakad, Pune
INDIA'S NO.1 INSTITUTE FOR INTERNATIONAL HR CERTIFICATION & PLACEMENTS - 2025
-IIPC INDIA - International Institute of Professional Courses
BEST INNOVATION IN PRODUCT DESIGN
-Visi cooler - Haier Appliances India
INNOVATION IN CSR PRACTICES
-PRIF Circular Economy & Innovation Program - Pernod Ricard India Foundation
Best Innovative Product Design
-Prestige Air Flip - 2 in 1 Air fryer - TTK Prestige
BEST SCHOLARSHIP SUPPORT INITIATIVES
-Project Right to Education - Aarine Foundation
CSR EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION
-Adani Skill Development Centre
Thank you to Mr. D KIRAN. & Dr. Ankita Singh to present the awards.
Thank you, All Jury members & Chief Guest.
THANK YOU TO ALL PARTNERS:
Supporting Partner - HRAI (HR Association of India)
NGO Partner - Orion Educational Society
Media Partners - Scriberlee
Magazine Partners -The Business Fame
Congratulations to All the Award Winners.
Feather Touch Business Solutions
Ishant:- info@feathertouchs.com
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now