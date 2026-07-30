Fed keeps rates unchanged despite three dissents, expert calls it hawkish hold with fractured committee

Washington DC [US], July 30 (ANI): The US Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 per cent-3.75 per cent, but the decision exposed growing differences within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), with three policymakers dissenting in favour of a 25-basis-point rate hike amid persistent inflation concerns.

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The FOMC voted 9-3 to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.5 per cent-3.75 per cent, saying the decision supports the Federal Reserve's dual mandate while continuing its policy of maintaining ample reserves in the banking system.

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"The Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 3-1/2 to 3-3/4 per cent, in support of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate," the central bank said in its policy statement.

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The Fed noted that the US economy continues to expand at a solid pace despite elevated uncertainty, partly due to the conflict in the Middle East. It said productivity growth and capital investment remain strong, job gains have kept pace with workforce growth and the unemployment rate has changed little.

However, policymakers acknowledged that inflation remains above the central bank's 2 per cent target, partly reflecting supply shocks that have pushed up prices in sectors including energy.

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"Inflation remains elevated relative to the Committee's 2 per cent goal... The Committee will deliver price stability," the statement said.

Voting against the policy decision were Beth M. Hammack, Neel Kashkari and Lorie K. Logan, who preferred raising the federal funds target range by 25 basis points at the meeting.

Ajay Bagga, banking and market expert described the decision as a "hawkish hold" with a "fractured committee."

"The Fed held rates at 3.50 per cent -3.75 per cent on a 9-3 vote, with hawks Beth Hammack, Neel Kashkari and Lorie Logan dissenting in favour of a hike -- the most dissents in years," Bagga told ANI.

He noted that Fed Chair Kevin Warsh refrained from offering guidance on the September meeting, saying, "I asked for a good family fight, and I got one. That's the purpose. That's the design feature."

Bagga said the decision reflected a Federal Reserve that held rates steady but remained divided internally, with nine of eighteen officials still projecting at least one rate hike before the end of the year. He added that PCE inflation projections for 2026 were revised up to 3.6 per cent.

According to Bagga, financial markets reacted negatively to the policy outcome, with US bond yields rising and equity markets falling sharply amid concerns over renewed US-Iran tensions, persistent inflation risks and continued weakness in artificial intelligence-linked technology stocks.

He added that the Nasdaq entered correction territory, down 11 per cent from its recent peak.

After the rate announcement, the US markets on Wednesday closed under pressure. S&P 500 index was down by 1.52 per cent to close at 7,316, while the Nasdaq also lost 1.74 per cent to close at 24,442. (ANI)

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