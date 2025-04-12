Federal Bank Appoints Virat Sunil Diwanji as National Head - Consumer Banking

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12: Federal Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Virat Sunil Diwanji as the National Head - Consumer Banking and a Senior Management Personnel of the Bank, effective April 10, 2025.

Diwanji brings over 30 years of extensive experience in Consumer Banking to Federal Bank. Prior to joining Federal Bank, he served as Group President and Head of Consumer Bank at Kotak Mahindra Bank. His illustrious career also includes significant roles at Ford Credit and A F Fergusion & Co. Additionally, Diwanji serves on the Board of several companies as a Non-Executive Director/Independent Director. He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Diwanji's vast experience and proven track record in the banking sector is expected to bolster Federal Bank's scale and growth ambitions into new markets - geographies and segments, and businesses.

Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK) is a leading Indian private sector bank with a network of around 1550 banking outlets and 2054 ATMs/Recyclers spread across the country and the Bank's total business mix (deposits + advances) stood at Rs 4.96 Lakh Crore as on 31st December 2024. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) of the Bank, computed as per Basel III guidelines, stood at 15.20 % as on 31st December 2024. Federal Bank has Representative Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that serve as a nerve center for Non-Resident Indian customers in the UAE. The Bank also has an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in Gujarat International Finance TecCity (GIFT City). Federal Bank is transforming itself, keeping its principles intact, into an organization that offers services beyond par. It has a well-defined vision for the future as a guidepost to its progress.

