PNN

Advertisement

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1: Feeling Minds®, one of India's leading organizations in the field of emotional education and evidence-based psychological interventions, today inaugurated India's first Experiential Emotional Education Experience Centre - the E-Cube Lab, introducing a first-of-its-kind immersive learning ecosystem that aims to transform the way children develop emotional intelligence and life skills.

Advertisement

The E-Cube Lab was inaugurated by Dr. Prashant Gupta, Dean, SN Medical College, Agra, in the presence of Air Commodore J.S. Rajput, Shri K.C. Jain, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, along with educationists, psychologists, policymakers, school leaders, parents and industry representatives. The collective presence of these stakeholders underscored a shared commitment to ensuring that children learn emotional skills alongside academic subjects, making well-being an integral part of their overall development.

Advertisement

The inauguration also marked partnership with Prelude Public School, which became the country's first educational institution to adopt the pioneering E-Cube Lab model. The school, under the able stewardship of Dr. Sushil Gupta has now become the first school in the country to implement the E-Cube Lab model, creating an environment where students are encouraged to develop emotional awareness and life skills alongside academic excellence.

Founded by psychologist and educator Dr. Chinu Agrawal, Feeling Minds® has been a pioneer of emotional education in India for close to a decade now. Dr. Agrawal herself has been working for over 25 years in the field of children's mental health, emotional well-being, capacity building of teachers and psychological interventions.

Advertisement

Over the years, the organisation has touched the lives of over five lakh students, trained over 4,000 teachers and 3,000 mental health professionals and created certified programmes for parenting experts, relationship consultants and career counsellors. Its work has also been recognised internationally, with its Social and Emotional Learning programme being approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) Dubai. Dr. Agrawal has also been associated with various initiatives like Hema Foundation, WHEELS Global Foundation, international academic engagements like University of Cambridge and her ongoing work with International Society for Mental Health Advocacy and Action (ISMHAA).

The launch of the E-Cube Lab is the next stage in the evolution of this mission, moving emotional education from theory to experience.

Inspired by the question - if children learn to understand physics, chemistry, and biology in laboratories, where do they learn to understand themselves?

Unlike conventional learning spaces, the E-Cube Lab enable learners to experience, reflect, practise and apply psychological skills through a variety of activities grounded in evidence-based psychology. Drawing from Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Rational Emotive Behaviour Therapy (REBT), Emotional Intelligence and developmental psychology, the Lab builds emotional awareness, resilience, communication, empathy, self-regulation, psychological flexibility and decision-making through simulations and games.

The learning experience unfolds across four purpose-built environments, the Cognitive Zone, Emotional Regulation Zone, Experiential Zone and Reflection Zone allowing participants to understand, practise and internalise emotional competencies through structured, measurable and engaging experiences.

The E-Cube Lab functions as an educational preventative space unlike a typical counselling or therapy centre/room. Here, children, parents, teachers, school leaders, individual learners, and school-based counsellors, can all work to enhance emotional skills together, allowing them to act to prevent emotional challenges before they develop into mental health challenges.

The E-Cube Lab has been conceptualised and designed by Shailesh Kumar Jindal, whose multidisciplinary background spans psychology, entrepreneurship and filmmaking, bringing together scientific understanding, creative storytelling and innovation to create this first-of-its-kind experiential learning environment.. The innovation has also received a provisional patent, reflecting its originality and research-driven approach.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Chinu Agrawal, Founder, Feeling Minds®, said:

"Schools have been teaching students how to interpret their surroundings for decades. However, very few places assist children in developing social and emotional awareness. Learning to understand and manage emotions, build healthy relationships, cope with stress, and navigate life's challenges is just as important as mastering academic subjects. The E-Cube Lab was developed with the focus of teaching emotional skills that will allow children to learn and experience these skills through educational play and to teach as much emotional education as other subjects taught in the school."

At a time when schools across the world are increasingly recognising the importance of mental well-being and life skills, the E-Cube Lab offers an evidence-based and scalable framework that could redefine how future-ready education is delivered in India.

About Feeling Minds®

Founded by psychologist and educator Dr. Chinu Agrawal, Feeling Minds® is one of India's pioneering organisations dedicated to advancing emotional education through evidence-based psychology, experiential learning and innovative educational frameworks. Its programmes have impacted more than five lakh students, trained thousands of teachers and mental health professionals, and empowered parents, counsellors and educational institutions across India. Through pioneering initiatives such as the Experiential Emotional Education framework and India's first E-Cube Lab, Feeling Minds® continues to redefine emotional education while nurturing emotionally resilient, self-aware and future-ready generations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)