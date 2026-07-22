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New Delhi [India], July 22: At a time when academic excellence alone is no longer enough to prepare children for an increasingly complex world, Feeling Minds®, one of India's pioneering organisations in emotional education and evidence-based psychological interventions, is launching India's first Experiential Emotional Education Experience Centre - the E-Cube Lab. The initiative marks a significant milestone in reimagining education by placing emotional learning alongside academic achievement through structured, immersive and psychology-driven experiences.

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The inauguration ceremony will be graced by Shri Yogendra Upadhyaya, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and Panchayati Raj, Government of India, as the Chief Guests. Shri Mahendra Kabra, Managing Director, RR Kabel, will attend as the Guest of Honour. The event will also bring together eminent educationists, psychologists, policymakers, school leaders, and industry leaders, underscoring a collective commitment to advancing emotional education and holistic human development in India.

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Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sushil Gupta, Prelude Public School has become the first institutional partner in Feeling Minds®' pioneering E-Cube Lab initiative.

For nearly a decade, Feeling Minds® has been at the forefront of transforming emotional education in India. Founded by psychologist and educator Dr. Chinu Agrawal, the organisation has championed the belief that emotional resilience should not be treated as an extracurricular concept but as an essential life skill that every child deserves to develop. Long before Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) became a widely discussed framework in India, Feeling Minds introduced its pioneering model of Experiential Emotional Education, enabling children to build emotional competencies through experience, reflection and real-life application rather than conventional classroom instruction.

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Today, Feeling Minds has positively impacted more than five lakh students, trained over 4,000 teachers and 3,000 mental health professionals, developed certified programmes for parenting experts, relationship consultants and career counsellors, and earned international recognition with its SEL programme receiving approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai.

The launch of the E-Cube Lab represents the next chapter in this journey.

Unlike traditional classroom-based approaches, the E-Cube Lab transforms emotional education into a lived experience. Developed on the foundations of evidence-based psychology, Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), cognitive behavioural principles, developmental psychology and experiential learning, the Lab enables children to develop emotional awareness, resilience, empathy, communication, decision-making, self-regulation and psychological flexibility through role plays, simulations, collaborative challenges, storytelling, reflective exercises, games and real-life problem-solving.

The Lab has been thoughtfully designed around four integrated learning zones, the Cognitive Zone, Emotional Regulation Zone, Experiential Zone and Reflection Zone, creating a structured environment where students experience, practise and internalise emotional competencies instead of simply learning about them theoretically.

A distinctive feature of Feeling Minds' approach is its belief that emotional education cannot be limited to students alone. The organisation follows a holistic ecosystem that actively involves students, parents and teachers, recognising that meaningful emotional growth takes place when all three work together.

The creative vision of the E-Cube Lab has been brought to life by Shailesh Kumar Jindal, psychologist, filmmaker, entrepreneur and experiential designer, whose interdisciplinary expertise blends psychology, storytelling, design and immersive learning. As the creative architect of the E-Cube Lab, he has designed every aspect of the learning journey from immersive installations and interactive modules to experiential activities, ensuring that every space encourages curiosity, self-awareness and meaningful behavioural change.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Dr. Chinu Agrawal, Founder, Feeling Minds®, said:

"Education today must prepare children not only to excel academically but also to navigate uncertainty, build meaningful relationships, regulate emotions, make responsible decisions and adapt to a rapidly changing world. Emotional competencies cannot be developed through lectures alone; they require opportunities for experience, reflection and practice. The E-Cube Lab has been created to make emotional education as structured, measurable and experiential as science education, ensuring that every child develops the human capabilities that will matter most in the future."

As conversations around education increasingly move beyond marks and examinations, the launch of the Feeling Minds® E-Cube Lab signals a transformative shift in how schools can nurture emotionally resilient, self-aware and future-ready learners. By creating dedicated spaces where emotional competencies can be experienced, practised and assessed, Feeling Minds is establishing a new benchmark for holistic education in India.

Event Details

Event: Inauguration of India's First Experiential Emotional Education Experience Centre - E-Cube Lab

Organised by: Feeling Minds®

Date: 29 July 2026

Time: 5:00 PM onwards

Venue: Prelude Public School, Agra

About Feeling Minds®

Founded by psychologist and educator Dr. Chinu Agrawal, Feeling Minds® is one of India's pioneering organisations dedicated to advancing emotional education through evidence-based psychology, experiential learning and innovative educational frameworks. Its programmes have positively impacted more than five lakh students, trained thousands of teachers and mental health professionals, and empowered parents, counsellors and educational institutions across India. Through pioneering initiatives such as the Experiential Emotional Education framework and India's first E-Cube Lab, Feeling Minds® continues to redefine emotional education and build emotionally resilient, self-aware and future-ready generations.

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