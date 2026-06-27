Female entrepreneurs to drive deeper digital finance adoption says DBS Bank study, finds 84% already use payment tools

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Digital tools are becoming "increasingly integral to business management" for female entrepreneurs in India, supporting everything from payments and credit to payroll and future planning, according to DBS Bank India's latest Women and Finance study. The report said sustaining this momentum will require "going beyond traditional banking to create connected ecosystems that help entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey."

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The second edition of the study, The Digital Opportunity: Access, Adoption and Trust, was released ahead of MSME Day 2026 by DBS Bank India with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as research partner. It draws insights from 1,342 women across North, South, East and West India, covering female entrepreneurs, High-Net-Worth women and rural women earners.

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"Female entrepreneurs are the most active users of digital financial tools and platforms among all cohorts surveyed," the report said. "Digital payment tools are the most widely adopted, used by 84% of female entrepreneurs." UPI usage stood at 72% among female entrepreneurs, 77% among HNW women and 54% among rural women earners surveyed, "underscoring the growing ubiquity of India's digital payments infrastructure."

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Beyond payments, the study found that "38% use loan and credit platforms, while 29% use brokerage platforms." Among HNW women surveyed, "28% are actively using brokerage platforms for their investments, reflecting growing comfort and proficiency in using digital investment tools."

Divyesh Dalal, Managing Director and Country Head, Global Transaction Services, Corporate Banking, Financial Institutions and SMEs, said: "The findings of this report highlight an encouraging shift in the way women are engaging with their finances. Among female entrepreneurs, digital tools are becoming increasingly integral to business management, supporting everything from payments, credit and payroll to customer acquisition and future planning. The study also underscores the importance of trust, convenience, and accessibility in driving digital adoption."

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He added, "As digital adoption deepens, entrepreneurs are increasingly seeking solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support their growth ambitions... By deepening our understanding of this segment and continuing to innovate in response to evolving needs, we aim to help female entrepreneurs build and scale their businesses."

Credit card use is also rising, with "half (50%) of the female entrepreneurs surveyed report using personal credit cards frequently." Travel-related rewards are the most preferred benefit, "cited by 65% of respondents" among both female entrepreneurs and HNW women.

Spending patterns show female entrepreneurs focusing on "people, growth and technology," with 65% spending on staff salaries and contractor payments, 53% on marketing and customer acquisition, and 37% on software and technology tools. (ANI)

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