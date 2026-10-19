Fenova Joins Indian Green Building Council, Strengthening Its Engagement with India’s Sustainable Construction Movement

SOLAPUR, India — 19 October 2026: uPVC door and window systems brand to deepen industry engagement while advancing energy-efficient fenestration and a stronger channel-partner ecosystem. Arihant Profile – Extrusion LLP, the company behind Fenova uPVC Door & Window Systems, has joined the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), marking a new step in the company's engagement with India's growing sustainable construction ecosystem.

The membership reflects Arihant’s intention to engage more closely with architects, developers, builders, manufacturers and other stakeholders working to advance green building practices for Fenova’s business. The company aims to connect its manufacturing expertise and product development capabilities with evolving industry priorities around sustainable construction, building performance and energy efficiency.

Advertisement

Established in 2001 as part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), IGBC promotes sustainable building practices through industry collaboration, green building rating systems, education and knowledge-sharing initiatives. Its membership brings together organisations across the construction value chain, providing opportunities to participate in industry discussions, access relevant resources and engage with evolving approaches to sustainable development.

Advertisement

For Fenova, joining the council represents more than an institutional milestone. It creates an opportunity to strengthen its understanding of changing building requirements and contribute its perspective as a manufacturer of fenestration profiles.

Connecting fenestration with building performance

Advertisement

As India's construction sector evolves, building performance is increasingly relevant alongside aesthetics, durability, and cost. Windows and doors form an important part of a building's envelope, influencing heat transfer, indoor comfort and the performance of the overall structure.

Fenova develops uPVC profile systems designed to support thermal insulation and energy efficiency. The company's product portfolio includes multiple profile series and colour options, including wood-inspired finishes produced through proprietary co-extrusion technology rather than conventional decorative laminates.

The performance of a finished window, however, depends on several factors, including profile design, glazing, hardware, fabrication, installation and the building itself. Fenova's approach recognises the importance of considering fenestration as part of the wider building system rather than as an isolated product category.

Through its IGBC membership, the team at Fenova aims to engage with industry knowledge and discussions around sustainable construction, while continuing to develop products for changing architectural and customer requirements.

Building a stronger ecosystem around the product

Fenova's growth strategy also places emphasis on the professionals who bring its products to customers. Its network of more than 90 channel partners connects the company with fabricators and markets, making partner capability an important part of its wider business ecosystem.

The company supports its channel partners through technical assistance, product guidance, marketing resources, branding support project sales support. These activities are intended to help partners communicate product benefits, respond to customer requirements and develop their businesses.

In the fenestration industry, the customer's experience extends beyond the profile manufacturer. Fabrication quality, component selection, installation and after-sales service all contribute to the performance of the finished window. Closer collaboration between manufacturers and fabricators can therefore play an important role in maintaining customer confidence and delivering consistent outcomes.

Fenova sees partner development as a long-term business priority, alongside product innovation and manufacturing capability. By investing in relationships across the value chain, the company aims to strengthen its market reach and support the professionals responsible for converting its profiles into finished window and door systems.

A long-term view of industry participation

Commenting on the membership, the company spokesperson said: “Our ambition is to build Fenova into a brand recognised not only for its product technology, but also for the strength of the ecosystem behind it. Sustainable construction requires collaboration across manufacturers, architects, developers and execution partners. Our IGBC membership gives us another opportunity to engage with this wider industry, learn from evolving practices and contribute to the conversation around better-performing buildings. We believe lasting growth comes from combining innovation with strong partnerships and a clear understanding of customer needs.”

At the center of Fenova's story is a manufacturing legacy that dates back to 1989. Arihant began engineering extruded profiles more than a decade before many of today's uPVC window brands entered the Indian market. Launched in 2017, Fenova brings that accumulated extrusion experience into the door and window systems segment. Every Fenova profile is backed by a company with nearly four decades of extrusion expertise, connecting the brand's contemporary product proposition with a long-standing foundation in engineered profile manufacturing.

Arihant Profile – Extrusion LLP continues to build on this experience through manufacturing investment, product development and engagement with industry stakeholders. As India's green building movement develops, its IGBC membership marks a further step in connecting its manufacturing capabilities with broader industry priorities, while Fenova continues to strengthen its partner ecosystem and pursue long-term growth in India's evolving construction market.

About Fenova uPVC Door & Window Systems

Fenova is a uPVC door and window profile brand launched in 2017 by Arihant. Building on the Arihant Group's extrusion heritage dating back to 1989, Fenova offers multiple profile series and colour options, including wood-finish profiles developed using proprietary co-extrusion technology. The brand serves the fenestration market through a network of more than 90 channel partners, with a focus on product innovation, manufacturing capability and partner development. Fenova was recently recognized as Forbes India DGEMS Select 200 Company.

Media contact:

info@fenova.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)