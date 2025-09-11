DT
FermionIC Design and Tata Electronics Partner to Deliver India's First 4-Channel X-Band Beamformer IC for Phased Array Radar Applications

FermionIC Design and Tata Electronics Partner to Deliver India's First 4-Channel X-Band Beamformer IC for Phased Array Radar Applications

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 11: FermionIC Design Pvt. Ltd., a Bangalore-based fabless RFIC design company, today announced a strategic partnership with Tata Electronics for advanced wafer-level testing, packaging, and post-silicon validation. The collaboration supports the production ramp of FermionIC's indigenously designed and fully owned 4-Channel X-Band Beamformer IC, developed specifically for next-generation TDD Phased Array Antennas.

This Beamformer IC FD3R4411 is a first-of-its-kind innovation from India, representing a significant milestone for India's semiconductor and radar technology ecosystem. By enabling compact, high-performance phased array systems, this chip addresses the needs of ranging radars, imaging radars, and next-generation surveillance platforms. Already adopted by multiple public and private organizations, the IC is accelerating India's capability to develop indigenous phased array radar solutions.

Under this partnership, Tata Electronics serves as the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) partner, providing flip-chip ball grid array (FcBGA) assembly and wafer-level testing. This partnership between FermionIC Design and Tata Electronics underscores the growing collaboration between India's semiconductor design innovators and advanced manufacturing partners.

"Our partnership with Tata Electronics allows us to take this complex IC, fully designed and developed in India, from design to staggered volume production starting in Q4 2025 on an accelerated timeline, while ensuring that nearly the entire manufacturing value chain remains within India." said Gautam Kumar Singh, CEO, FermionIC Design.

