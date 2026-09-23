Fern Holidays International Brings Diwali Dhamaka Offers to Travellers in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 23: The festive season is bringing fresh opportunities for travel enthusiasts as Fern Holidays International announces its special Diwali Dhamaka Offers, featuring holiday packages across some of the most popular domestic and international destinations. The campaign brings together a diverse selection of destinations, making it easier for travellers in Mumbai and Ahmedabad to plan their upcoming festive breaks.

Advertisement

With Diwali increasingly becoming a time when families, friends and working professionals plan vacations, Fern Holidays has introduced a selection of holiday options designed around different travel preferences. From international experiences and city breaks to relaxing beach holidays and scenic domestic escapes, the Diwali Dhamaka campaign gives travellers multiple destinations to consider for their festive getaway.

Advertisement

International Destinations for a Festive Escape

People looking to celebrate Diwali should check Fern Holidays International Diwali Dhamaka Offers which include popular international destinations such as Vietnam, Dubai, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Advertisement

Dubai continues to be a preferred choice for travellers seeking a combination of modern attractions, shopping, entertainment and family-friendly experiences. Thailand and Malaysia offer a mix of beaches, cultural experiences, vibrant cities and leisure activities, while Singapore appeals to travellers looking for a well-planned urban getaway with attractions suitable for families, couples and groups.

Vietnam, meanwhile, offers travellers an opportunity to experience a different side of Southeast Asia, with its scenic landscapes, cultural heritage, local cuisine and vibrant cities. The inclusion of these destinations allows travellers to select an international holiday according to their interests and preferred style of travel.

Popular Indian Destinations Also Included

The Diwali campaign also features some of India's most sought-after holiday destinations, including Kerala, Goa and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Kerala offers travellers a combination of backwaters, greenery, beaches and cultural experiences, making it an attractive option for families and couples. Goa remains a popular festive-season destination for those looking for beaches, leisure, food and a relaxed holiday atmosphere.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands offer pristine beaches, island experiences and opportunities to enjoy nature. These domestic options provide an alternative for travellers who want to take a memorable vacation without planning an international trip.

Making Festive Travel More Convenient

The Diwali period is one of the most anticipated travel seasons of the year, with many travellers using the extended festive break to reconnect with family, take a much-needed vacation or explore a new destination. With its latest offers, Fern Holidays International is bringing together a variety of travel choices under one festive campaign.

The availability of both domestic and international destinations also allows travellers to select holidays based on their preferred duration, destination experience and travel plans. From a short domestic break to an international vacation, the Diwali Dhamaka Offers provide a range of possibilities for travellers planning their festive holidays.

Strengthening Presence in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

The campaign also reflects Fern Holidays International growing presence among travellers in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, where holiday planning continues to be an important part of the festive season. Travellers from these cities can explore the range of destinations available through the Diwali Dhamaka campaign and choose an itinerary that suits their holiday requirements.

By bringing together destinations across Asia, the Middle East and India, Fern Holidays ims to make festive holiday planning more accessible and convenient. The campaign combines popular destinations with the excitement of the Diwali season, giving travellers an opportunity to turn their festive break into a memorable travel experience.

With Vietnam, Dubai, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Kerala, Goa and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands featured in the Diwali Dhamaka Offers, Fern Holidays is presenting travellers with a broad selection of holiday possibilities this festive season. The campaign is expected to appeal to families, couples, groups and individual travellers looking to make the most of their Diwali break.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)