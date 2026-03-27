Fern Holidays International Launches Premium Travel Desk Services for Fern World Travel Card Members

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New Delhi [India], March 27: Fern Holidays International has officially introduced its Premium Travel Desk Services, exclusively designed for members holding the Fern World Travel Card. By bringing convenience, customisation, and first-rate support together on a single platform, this launch represents a significant step toward improving the entire travel experience.

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Fern Holidays International seeks to streamline the entire process, from preparation to execution, in response to the increasing demand for hassle-free travel. The recently established travel desk serves as a one-stop shop where members can get professional help for hotel reservations, destination planning, and carefully chosen travel experiences without having to worry about handling everything on their own.

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This service's member-only strategy is what sets it apart. These premium services are only available to Fern World Travel Card holders, guaranteeing a more individualised and priority-driven experience. Members can rely on a committed team that understands their preferences and provides customised travel solutions rather than spending hours researching destinations or comparing hotel options.

Unlocking these advantages is largely dependent on the Fern World Travel Card. Members can take advantage of special travel offers, priority booking support, and a carefully chosen selection of stays. Reducing travel stress is another goal of the Premium Travel Desk.

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The service is intended to remove typical travel obstacles like last-minute availability problems or unclear planning procedures, from assisting members in selecting the ideal location to guaranteeing seamless bookings. This frees travellers from worrying about logistics so they can concentrate more on having fun on their trip.

Benefits of Fern World Travel Card:

Travelling is made easier and more fulfilling for members by a variety of useful and worthwhile benefits. The experience is made to save time and effort, with features like priority booking support, access to carefully chosen hotels and resorts, and special member-only offers. Additionally, the premium travel desk offers individualised trip planning, assisting members in selecting locations, accommodations, and activities according to their preferences.

The support staff also makes sure that coordination runs more smoothly, which lessens uncertainty and last-minute problems. All things considered, these advantages let members concentrate more on having fun while the preparation and logistics are effectively handled.

About Fern Holidays International:

A rapidly expanding travel and vacation membership company, Fern Holidays International is committed to providing well-chosen travel experiences at reasonable prices. The company provides a variety of domestic and international vacation options designed for contemporary travellers, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction. Fern Holidays International strives to make vacations more accessible, pleasurable, and stress-free for its members by fusing organised travel planning with individualised assistance.

The company has established a solid reputation over the years for providing dependable travel options, excellent accommodations, and constant customer service. In order to give members access to a variety of travel experiences in both well-known and developing destinations, Fern Holidays International keeps growing its network of partnerships and destinations.

The company is steadily establishing itself as a reputable brand in the travel membership industry, serving individuals, couples, and families alike, with an emphasis on innovation and customer-centric services. Fern Holidays International continues to uphold its mission of providing more intelligent, individualised, and stress-free travel experiences with the introduction of the Premium Travel Desk Services for Fern World Travel Card holders.

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