New Delhi [India], January 23: Fern Holidays International, a trusted name in premium travel and hospitality services, has been proudly honoured with the prestigious title of "India's Best Hospitality Provider 2025" at the grand platform of Atal Samman Samaroh 2026. It was held at Bharat Mandapam on January 22, 2026. The recognition highlights Fern Holidays International's unwavering commitment to delivering world-class hospitality experiences, and exceptional customer satisfaction for travellers across India and beyond.

The award was received by Mr. Vikas Saini, Director, Fern Holidays International, acknowledging his leadership and vision in driving the brand with innovation, trust, and service excellence. Under his guidance, Fern Holidays International has consistently strengthened its position as a hospitality provider that focuses on creating memorable experiences through premium travel planning.

Organised by the Topnotch Foundation, the ceremony was a prestigious gathering that celebrated outstanding contributions across various industries. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Shri Piyush Goyal Ji, Shri Shripad Naik Ji, and Shri Arif Mohammed Khan Ji, along with actress Ms. Huma Qureshi, adding significance and prestige to the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vikas Saini expressed heartfelt gratitude and shared:

"This award is a proud milestone for Fern Holidays International. It strengthens our belief in delivering the finest hospitality and travel experiences. This recognition belongs to our hardworking team and the trust our customers place in us every day."

With a growing presence and a strong reputation for providing premium holiday experiences, Fern Holidays International continues to set new benchmarks in the hospitality sector. The brand is known for offering a perfect blend of comfort, reliability, and professionalism.

Driven by the philosophy of creating unforgettable journeys, Fern Holidays International remains dedicated to raising service standards, expanding its offerings, and enhancing customer experiences nationwide and internationally. With this honour, the brand reaffirms its promise to deliver exceptional hospitality everywhere.

