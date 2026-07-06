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Home / Business / Ferrari introduces 12Cilindri Manuale, limited to 1,499 units

Ferrari introduces 12Cilindri Manuale, limited to 1,499 units

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Ferrari has introduced Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale, a limited-edition version, as per a statement by the company.

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The naturally aspirated V12 engine is paired with a new manual control architecture featuring a gear lever and clutch-by-wire pedal to deliver a modern manual driving experience, while also offering the option of fully automatic driving.

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Limited to 1,499 units, the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale can also be driven in fully automatic mode. "The Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale is offered as a limited series of just 1,499 cars, a number that recalls the displacement of the first Ferrari twelve-cylinder engine produced in 1947, becoming an integral part of the new model's identity," the release added.

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The car is offered through Ferrari's Tailor Made personalisation programme, featuring exclusive specifications that combine bespoke craftsmanship, distinctive design and meticulous attention to detail.

Powering the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale is a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine producing 830 hp and revving up to 9,500 rpm. The car has a top speed of over 340 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around 3.0 seconds.

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"Within this balance, the naturally aspirated V12 is the ideal engine for enhancing the progression and handling of gear changes, thanks to its rev range extending up to 9,500 rpm and the character of its power at high revs," the release added.

The release further said that the new Manuale by-wire system combines Ferrari's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with a newly developed manual control setup featuring a gear lever, clutch-by-wire pedal, control panel and updated transmission software.

Inside the cabin of the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale, the centre tunnel console, gear lever, gear shift gate and pedals reinterpret Ferrari's classic manual transmission design in a modern form.

The gear shift gate follows a six-speed layout with reverse positioned at the top left, while the aluminium gear knob features a backlit display indicating all six gears and the active driving mode (automatic or manual), as per the release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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